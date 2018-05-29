'Farrell will shine as skipper,' says England hero Robinson

Jason Robinson

WORLD CUP winner Jason Robinson has backed Owen Farrell to thrive as England captain – but admits he would have rested him for the tour to South Africa.

The Saracens fly-half was named skipper by Eddie Jones for the three-Test series in June as England look to bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Farrell played in every game of that Championship, having also featured in the three Test matches for the British & Irish Lions against New Zealand, before finishing the club season by lifting the Aviva Premiership Rugby trophy with Saracens.

As a result, there were suggestions the 26-year-old would be one of those rested by Jones but he has instead been given the responsibility of leading his country.

And while Robinson believes Farrell was the only obvious option as captain in the absence of Dylan Hartley, he is concerned he could burn out before the World Cup next year.

“I think a rest would have been good for him,” said Robinson.

“He did play on the last Lions tour and he is playing in all the big games, so he is under pressure quite often.

“He’s the man people look towards to steer the ship, kick the goals and that leadership and I’m pleased he’s got the captaincy as looking at the team he deserves it.

“Over the years, he’s probably been the most consistent, he leads by example and he has a hunger for success, you only have to look at his display in the Premiership semi-final.

“So I’m pleased he’s got it, but in an ideal world it would have been nice for him to have a rest so that come next year, come the World Cup there’s more freshness about him.”

Robinson captained England on their two-Test tour to South Africa in 2007, which ended in two heavy defeats, and he has warned that Farrell will be under huge pressure.

“He’ll go on tour now having all the pressure of that after playing in the Premiership final and he’ll naturally need time to switch off,” said Robinson.

“He’s probably one of those players who never switches off, but physically and mentally sometimes you need to get away from the game.

“I’m sure he’ll relish the opportunity, it’s a huge honour. I’ve done it myself and it is something that he’ll look back on in many years to come and think, ‘Wow, I had the opportunity to captain my country’.

“For that reason, he would have wanted to go on this tour and all the players would never turn down playing for England or leading their country.

“I’m sure he’ll do an excellent job out in South Africa, but it is a tough place to play and it will certainly test him and the rest of the team.”

England will travel to South Africa hoping to win a series there for the first time, having only won three of 13 Tests on Springbok soil – with the last coming in 2000.

And having previously captained his country against the southern hemisphere side, Robinson is well aware of the daunting challenge that awaits Farrell and Co.

“I’m sure they’ll be going into the townships and there will be huge stadiums with a hostile South African crowd baying for blood, but it will be a great experience,” he added.

“It will be tough for them but that’s what you want. Every player there wants to get on the field and wants that opportunity, every minute they get they need to impress Eddie.

“They need to prove they can do the job if Eddie Jones picks them for the World Cup, so it’s going to be an interesting tour for them.

“There will be a lot to prove out there and, ultimately for England, they have lost the last three games so it’s a very important tour as more defeats mean more pressure.”

