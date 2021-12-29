Farrah Abraham Pays Tribute to the 'Love of Her Life' Derek Underwood 13 Years After His Death

US television personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Farrah Abraham is marking 13 years since she lost the "love of [her] life."

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the gravestone of Derek Underwood, her former partner and the father of their 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

"13 years later, I'm grateful I see 'FATHER' on your headstone today," she captioned the post. "I'm grateful for our family, I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others."

She continued, "In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham. A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place 🙏 Blessed."

Underwood died in a car accident in 2008, shortly before Abraham gave birth to their daughter at 17 years old. Her journey was chronicled on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. She later appeared on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Abraham was last featured on Teen Mom in 2017. She later sued MTV's parent company Viacom for $5 million, claiming she was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry, according to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that Abraham would be returning to her roots on the network.

According to the source, she signed on to a new MTV spinoff series that will unite cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

The upcoming series will bring the stars together at a resort, where they will stay under one roof for an undesignated period of time.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been revealed.