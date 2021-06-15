Farrah Abraham, Michael Costello, and more speak out after Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying apology

One day after Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology for her toxic tweets against Lindsay Lohan, Courtney Stodden, and others, other individuals are coming forward with their own cyberbullying stories.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, who was one of the young stars Teigen attacked back in 2013, reacted to the cookbook author's apology in her own Medium post. Abraham compared her actions to a "Mean Girls movie spin-off," noting she has yet to receive an apology despite Teigen confirming she would reach out to those she offended.

"As you're asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," wrote Abraham. "As a reminder Chrissy ended her light hearted post, so similarly as her past remarks with taking care of her family and herself. So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior."

Author and conservative commentator Candace Owens also spoke out about Teigen's behavior, writing on Twitter, "the problem with #chrissyteigen's diatribe is that she's apologizing for who she was 'a long time ago.' Let's be clear- Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her. This wasn't some off-colored period of her life. It's who she is."

The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was “a long time ago”.

Let’s be clear—

Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her.

This wasn’t some off-colored period of her life.

It’s who she is. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 14, 2021

Project Runway fashion designer Michael Costello claimed that he is still "traumatized, depressed" and has "thoughts of suicide" after interactions with Teigen in 2014 where she accused him of being a racist amid allegations he was stealing designs from a Black designer. Costello shared screenshots of messages between him and Teigen in which she mocked him when he attempted to discuss the situation.

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself," Costello wrote in a lengthy Instagram post which included screen shots of their interactions. "I didn't see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

"As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay," Costello continued. "I may never be okay, but today I am choosing to speak my truth."

According to reports, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi offered her support and commented on Costello's post before he turned off comments, writing "I'm so proud of you for speaking up and sharing your truth about what happened my sweet friend. This disgusting person has shown over and over again who she is and what she is capable of. No one should ever say the things she said to you or the many others she has been so cruel to. You are so loved and supported!"

Although Teigen wrote in her apology that she's not seeking forgiveness for her actions, she did ask that "you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."

Representatives for Teigen, Costello, Stodden, and Lohan didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

