Farnborough Airshow: Aerospace deals set to fly

Theo Leggett - Business correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Red Arrows flypast during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on 2 June, 2022
The Red Arrows will return to Farnborough this year

Well, it has been quite a while. But this week, a usually rather sleepy airfield in Hampshire will once again play host to the biggest names of the global aerospace and defence industry.

The Farnborough Airshow, being held for the first time in four years, is expected to feature some 1,200 exhibitors from 42 countries, and attract more than 80,000 visitors.

It will be noisy and colourful, with the Red Arrows, South Korea's Black Eagles Display Team, an RAF Typhoon and a US Air Force F-35 all dropping by during the flying displays.

Since the last show in 2019, the Covid pandemic has had a major impact on commercial aviation, while the war in Ukraine has dramatically changed the outlook for the defence industry.

That means this year's event offers an opportunity to gauge the mood of businesses, and assess how they are coping in a very different world.

Some things, though, have not changed.

The pressure to cut emissions and become less environmentally damaging is as strong as ever - and "sustainability" is likely to be one of the main buzzwords in the vast exhibition halls and plush chalets.

Confidence check

Under normal circumstances, Farnborough alternates with the Salon du Bourget in Paris as the most prestigious aerospace industry gathering of the year.

An F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter at the Bethpage Airshow over Jones Beach for Memorial Day Weekend. Taken on May 28, 2022, in Wantagh, New York .
Flying displays will include a US Air Force F-35

It's a place where executives in sharp suits mingle with military types in gold braid and dark glasses, in the shadow of billions of pounds worth of state-of-the art machinery.

Before Covid, it was used as an opportunity for showmanship, to boast of vast new orders. The airline sector was growing rapidly - and all forecasts suggested that would continue.

But the outbreak brought the good times to an end very abruptly. Airlines were hardly flying in many regions. Aircraft were grounded, and factories slowed.

Now a recovery is clearly under way, and those behind the show are convinced confidence is returning.

"The world has really not flown much for the past three years," explains Kevin Craven, chief executive of the UK aerospace trade association ADS.

"So the proof that the industry has both used the time well and is absolutely looking forward to the future, I think is a really symbolic moment."

Inevitably, there will be a focus on the two giants of the commercial sector, Airbus and Boeing. Of the two, the US manufacturer has had the most difficult time over the past few years.

A Boeing 737 MAX 10 airliner taxis at Boeing Field after its first flight on June 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Boeing hopes its 737 Max 20 will help rehabilitate the Max brand, but it too faces problems

The company will be bringing its 737 Max 10 to the show. This is the newest, and largest, version of the 737 Max - a relative of the design that was involved in two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Boeing is hoping that the plane, a highly efficient long-range model, will allow it to compete with Airbus' A321neo, and help in the rehabilitation of the Max brand.

But there are problems looming. It looks unlikely that the aircraft will be certified by regulators before the end of the year. If it is not, it will be subject to new safety rules governing cockpit alerts.

These would force Boeing to make changes to the flight deck, meaning that pilots coming from other variants of the 737 Max would need extra training, raising costs for airlines, and making the plane a potentially less attractive proposition.

The company has demanded a waiver from the new rules, and chief executive Dave Calhoun has warned if that doesn't happen, there is a risk the programme could be cancelled.

As if that wasn't enough, the aerospace giant has yet to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. These have been halted for more than a year due to a litany of production and quality control problems, though approval from regulators is expected soon.

All told, Boeing and Dave Calhoun really need a good show, with strong orders, to build confidence and appease disgruntled investors.

Airbus, meanwhile, is going into the show in upbeat mood.

Finnair Airbus A350-900 aircraft as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on 4 May, 2022
Airbus believes it is well-positioned to meet increased demand for air travel

The company forecast earlier this month that demand for passenger air traffic would increase by 3.6% a year for the next two decades, and that pressure to reduce emissions would increase demand for fuel-efficient aircraft.

It believes its own fleet, including planes such as the A320neo, A350 and A321XLR will be well-positioned to benefit.

Hot topic

In fact, as executives swelter in what is forecast to be a very un-British heatwave, cutting carbon emissions is likely to be one of the main topics of conversation.

"In some ways Covid brought the challenge of decarbonisation to the forefront, as you had this period of time with almost no flights and therefore no emissions," explains John Coykendall, head of Deloitte's US and global aerospace and defence practice.

"Now all of a sudden, as travel comes roaring back, so do the emissions associated with it.

"The industry's made a big commitment to get to net zero by 2050… and I think you're going to see lots of discussion at the show about how you really reach that goal."

Such discussions are likely to focus on sustainable aviation fuels, electrification and long-term plans for a new generation of hydrogen-powered planes.

Several companies, such as British start-up Vertical Aerospace, Germany's Lilium Aerospace and Californian firm Joby Aviation will be talking up their plans for electric air taxis.

Ukraine effect

In the defence sector, meanwhile, change is also in the air. The conflict in Ukraine has challenged existing assumptions - and boosted national defence budgets in many countries.

"Even before the Ukraine situation, we were already seeing this pivot away from counter-insurgency capabilities to much more focus on near-peer adversaries, and the capabilities you need in those circumstances," explains Deloitte's John Coykendall.

"Now you add in significant growth in spending, from Nato countries in particular… I think we're going to see a lot of discussions between government military representatives and the different defence contractors that are at the show, checking out products and talking about potential deals."

And ultimately, deals - usually measured in billions or even tens of billions of dollars - are what Farnborough is all about.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sri Lankans ponder options after president resigns

    STORY: After suffering from crippling shortages of petrol and diesel and runaway prices of basic items like vegetables and bread for months under the rule of Rajapaksa and his brothers, Sri Lankans are now waiting for lawmakers to elect a new president on July 20.Until then, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the interim president, although protesters want him gone too. His private residence was set ablaze by demonstrators last weekend and his office stormed this week.Nevertheless, the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party on Friday (July 15) nominated Wickremesinghe to take up the top job full-time. The opposition's presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma."Of the three candidates, if we support the most suitable person, things will be alright,’ said social worker Mohamed Ismath. ‘If they only want the position then things will get worse.’Street protests over Sri Lanka's economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

  • Sri Lanka: The fake ‘invasions’ of a broadcaster and Central Bank

    After protesters breached official buildings this past week, misleading claims of other break-ins spiralled on social media.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi