Farnborough Airport flights increase 'will boost UK economy'

An airport has said its plans to raise its flight limit will create more than 1,000 jobs and add more than £200m to the UK economy.

Farnborough Airport said it would submit a planning application in November to move from a cap of 50,000 to 70,000 flights per year.

The Hampshire airfield, which mainly serves private jets, said the change would meet demand for business trips.

However, climate change campaigners said it would harm the environment.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion unfurled a banner with the words "Flying to extinction" at an event to open the airport's public consultation on Wednesday.

Previously, aviation campaign group Safe Landing said "polluting private jets catering to a handful of wealthy super-emitters" should be curtailed.

In a BBC interview, the airport's chief executive Simon Geere said the environmental impact of expansion had to be balanced with the economic benefits.

He said: "Most users at Farnborough are trips of very high economic consequence, likely to be essential in nature.

"Business aviation supports UK plc and drives inward investment. Demand is growing at just over 4% per year."

The airport wants to increase its annual cap on flights by 40%

Farnborough Airport has calculated a net benefit by 2040 of 1,150 jobs and £240m for the UK economy if its plans are approved.

Mr Geere said the airport aimed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and hoped to become the first to use only sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

He added that increased noise from flights would be mitigated by advances in technology and would remain within limits set by Rushmoor Borough Council.

On weekends, the airport is proposing to double its annual flight cap from 8,900 to 18,900 and to operate between 07:00 and 21:00 instead of 08:00 and 20:00.

