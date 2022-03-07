Your Farms Your Table branches out with food experience memberships in Charlotte

Live like Christian McCaffrey — at least for a day. Today, McCaffrey’s personal chef, Sam Diminich, is launching his new Farm Cult as part of his Your Farms Your Table food delivery service today at 10 a.m.

The chef — who is also opening a new restaurant in Charlotte later this year — is offering membership to a club that gets you access to his food and his coveted recipes.

For $600 annually, Farm Cult members get two meals each month delivered to their home from Your Farms Your Table, along with preferred reservations at the new Restaurant Constance opening this fall and a tasting menu for you and a guest prepared by Diminich at your home.

Perhaps the most valuable part of membership though, is something the chef who once beat Bobby Flay has yet to share — access to his personal recipes that he has spent 30 years perfecting.

Members will also receive Farm Cult swag. More details on the limited availability memberships are available on the Your Farms Your Table website.