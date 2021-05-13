Farmland Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DENVER (AP) _ Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Thursday reported a loss in funds from operations in its first quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Denver-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $718,000, or 2 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.
The company's shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPI
The Associated Press