Farming: Co-op finds ways to make farming greener

·5 min read
Tyddyn Teg is a 12 hectare site but only 3 hectares are cultivated, the rest is wetland left to nature.
Co-operative farm Tyddyn Teg grows organic veg for the community

A co-operative that sells food to local families could help form a template to make farming in Wales greener.

Tyddyn Teg, near Caernarfon, in Gwynedd, grows organic veg for the community and tries to be environmentally friendly.

It does not use pesticides, which it says helps biodiversity to thrive.

It comes as a new bill is to be debated by the Welsh government on Tuesday that could transform how farming operates in Wales.

Each week Tyddyn Teg sells 170 boxes of food to local families.

The farm shop sells homemade bread and food from other producers.

The farm's Sally Mees said it was useful for people to know where their food had come from.

The 44-year-old said: "The customers, they can see we're harvesting vegetables straight out of the ground into the shop."

Ms Mees, who manages the plant nursery, said only a small part of the land was farmed.

Sally Mees, Cooperative Member at Tyddyn Teg learnt on the job while working at the farm and now runs the plant nursey.
The farm's Sally Mees said it was useful for people to know where their food was from

"The rest of it is wetland, woodland, and it's teeming with life," she said.

The co-op's Aglaé Bindi, 31 and originally from France, manages the accounts and shop.

Reducing the use of machines and using more people to farm, she said, was "a big challenge".

"We have to be careful where we're spending, and we actually sometimes financially struggle a little bit," the mum-of-one said.

"To answer these challenges we have to have more of these places, so I think encouraging them is a good thing, but it starts with acknowledging that the ones doing it at the moment are struggling.

Before Brexit, farming policy was decided in Brussels under the Common Agricultural Policy.

It rewarded landowners for the amount of land they had, regardless of how it was farmed.

The new Agriculture Bill, the first designed specifically to meet Wales' needs, could herald a change in the way Wales is farmed - with more emphasis on farming sustainably rather than on maximising food production.

Aglaé Bindi, Cooperative member at Tyddyn Teg
Aglaé Bindi said reducing the use of machines on the farm was "a big challenge"

Currently the bill wants farmers to "maintain and enhance" the environment and biodiversity to qualify for subsidies.

The World Wide Fund for Nature Cymru (WWF) wants the Welsh government to go further.

WWF Cymru said the bill should aim to "restore" the natural environment, in line with the ambitions of last year's COP15 conference in Montreal.

WWF Cymru's Alex Phillips said: "The time has come to include that directly in Welsh legislation to make sure that this new act is as strong as possible."

Farming unions said environmental sustainability was dependent on economic sustainability.

Fourth generation hill farmer Rhodri Jones farms native breeds of cows and sheep in Llanuwchllyn, in Gwynedd.

For 30 years his farm, called Brynllech, has been involved in environmental projects.

The latest is Glastir, a Welsh government scheme that reimburses farmers for farming less intensively.

A mountain on the farm is not grazed as it's an area of scientific special interest and the hedges are wide to encourage birds.

"There's a lot of work that's gone into these environmental schemes and we want to continue to do that and enhance what's here," Mr Jones, 45, said.

Rhodri Jones is the fourth generation of his family to farm Brynllech
Farmer Rhodri Jones said sustainability had to be economically viable

But sustainability and viability, he said, go hand in hand.

"We are committed to the net-zero policy but at the end of the day we have to continue to produce the wonderful food we produce for the country," Mr Jones said.

"It has to be sustainable environmentally and financially.

"Otherwise, we won't be here and there'll be nobody here to look after what we've got."

Funding from Glastir is to cease at the end of this year but the new Sustainable Farming Scheme, part of the Agriculture Bill, is not due to come into effect until spring 2025.

NFU Cymru warned work carried out over three decades was at risk because the Welsh government had not committed to extending Glastir until then.

Chairman of its rural affairs board, Hedd Pugh, said: "(Farmers) could be forced to put more stock back on the mountains, or to open up the gates around areas where trees have been planted.

"The farms have got to be viable, and it is so important the Welsh government realise that. There must be a payment and the Glastir scheme (should carry) on until the new scheme starts in 2025."

The hedges have been widened at Brynllech and some areas set aside to avoid over-grazing as part of the Glastir scheme.
At his farm hedges have been widened to encourage bird life

The Welsh government said: "Our first ever Welsh Agriculture Bill paves the way for ambitious and transformational legislation to support farmers, sustainable food production, and to conserve and enhance the Welsh countryside, culture and language.

"One of the objectives of the Bill is to maintain and enhance the resilience of ecosystems and the benefits they provide. This aligns with the objective of the Environment (Wales) Act."

It said Glastir would continue to December 2023 and future support of the scheme was being considered.

Stability payments, it said, would be a feature of the Sustainable Farming Scheme throughout and beyond the current Senedd term.

Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer footer
Around the BBC iPlayer footer

Latest Stories

  • City of Iqaluit announces partial water shutdown; boil water advisory lifted

    IQALUIT, Nunavut — The City of Iqaluit says water services have been restored after an emergency partial shutdown due to issues with the piped water system. The city shut water services in parts of the city on Monday, saying it needed to fix a break in the system causing a sewer to back up into the legislative building. The city had previously shut down all water service Saturday afternoon while crews repaired the water line near the Astro Hill complex. Water service was restored to most residen

  • Canada 'stands ready' to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria: Trudeau

    Canada is ready to help in the aftermath of a disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, as authorities in those countries reported that more than4,000 people had died and thousands more were injured. Rescue workers and residents searched the rubble of toppled buildings for survivors and officials feared the death toll would keep climbing. Residents immediately rushed outside in rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped

  • Turkey earthquake: UK rescue workers travel to help with search efforts

    Search specialists with equipment and trained dogs will contribute to an international response.

  • The tale of Yosemite Sam: How a California hummingbird got lost and landed in Saskatoon

    While most local birds were working on their migration down south, in mid-October a young male hummingbird instead landed in a Saskatoon backyard. The arrival of the 2.8 gram bird shocked birding enthusiasts around the province as that species of hummingbird — Costa's hummingbirds, native to the Southwestern United States and Western Mexico — had never been seen in the province before. The mystery of how the tiny hummingbird got to Saskatoon caught the eye of Environment Canada Chemist Geoff Koe

  • Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

    Tokamak Energy says magnet is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.

  • How did this frozen shark found on a Cape Cod beach die? It probably wasn’t the cold

    “This is insane.”

  • A bull shark likely behind fatal attack of 16-year-old girl swimming in a river, say authorities

    High school student Stella Berry died after she was mauled by a shark while on a jetskiing outing with friends in the Swan River, Perth.

  • Mapped: World’s shark attack hotspots revealed

    The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File finds that there were a total of 57 shark bites in 2022, marking a 10-year low

  • Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

    At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.

  • To reach net-zero, Canada must choose one of 2 paths: Wilkinson

    Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is at a fork in the road and the energy decisions made today will ripple for generations to come. During a fireside chat with International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol at the University of Ottawa this week, Wilkinson sketched out two paths he sees for Canada. The first path he calls a plan for the future, which “acknowledges the reality of climate change” and involves seriously planning for a decarbonized economy. This pa

  • N.B. fish farm loses 95% of its stock during extreme cold

    A northern New Brunswick fish farm lost 95 per cent of its Arctic char during the record cold over the weekend. Pisciculture Acadienne, an aquaculture farm on the Acadian Peninsula, says the estimated 95,000 to 100,000 fish it lost were worth at least $600,000. Owner Emmanuel Chiasson said the extreme weather caused a power outage, and the farm's generator failed. Without power, no water was circulating in the fish's tanks, so the fish ran out of oxygen. He said the future of his farm, which has

  • First Nations leaders, provincial officials create marine refuge on B.C. Central Coast

    Provincial officials and First Nations leaders announced they will be closing fisheries and establishing a "marine refuge" along the Central Coast of B.C. Sunday. The announcement was part of the IMPAC5 global ocean conservation conference in Vancouver, where representatives from 123 countries are meeting to discuss the state of the world's oceans. As part of the conference, the federal government, along with 15 coastal First Nations, said they're creating a protection plan for the Northern Shel

  • Storm forming in Texas could be severe; heavy snow possible in Washington: Monday weather updates

    Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.

  • Rare sighting of pink baby elephant in Africa

    The video shows an incredible rare moment filmed in the African wild of a pink baby elephant swimming with its family in a river. Baby elephants are just adorable creatures and when you find a baby elephant that is pink, it puts cuteness to whole new level. It was during a scorcher of a day in the Kruger National Park when I managed to capture this rare and unique moment in the wild. It was during the middle of the day when everybody was back at camp, relaxing after their morning safari. The camp has a beautiful view over a river in front of it and guests can laze around on the decks of the camp while watching animals come and go. On this specific day a huge herd of elephants came to the front of the camp into the river for a swim. It was incredibly hot and humid, and the elephants decided to spend some time in the river and enjoy a cool down swim in the river to everybody’s amazement. Suddenly someone noticed something strange amongst all the elephants and called me over to come and have a look. I immediately saw what the person pointed out to me. It stood out like a shiny pink gleam of light. There it was in front of us, a pink baby elephant swimming with the rest of its family. We couldn’t believe what we saw. I immediately grabbed my camera and started filming this incredible sight. The pink baby elephant was having the time of its life swimming and playing with its family in the river. I realized we were looking at a true albino baby elephant, with an unpigmented skin with no melanin, unpigmented eyes and not so white but pink skin. Only a small number of sightings have ever been reported of pink elephants in the African wild. Unfortunately, the chances for this baby elephant to make it to adulthood are slim. The ruthless African sun makes survival a daily struggle for non-pigmented animals such as this cute baby elephant. The sun can also cause blindness in their unpigmented eyes. Besides all these factors, albino animals also stand out, are less camouflaged, which make them much more vulnerable to predators. Luckily this pink baby elephant has a massive herd protecting it. It would really take a lot for any predator to even attempt hunting the pink baby elephant with so many big elephants around to protect it, which they will. Everybody was blown away by what we have seen in front of the camp in the middle of the day, leaving us entertained and with a lifetime memory.

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Burst pipes around Nova Scotia have plumbers scrambling to keep up

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th

  • Federal government flip flops on intervention to stop Doug Ford’s assault on the environment

    The Doug Ford PC government’s push to develop Greenbelt lands “flies in the face of everything we’re trying to do in terms of being better prepared for the impacts of climate change,” federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in response to questions asked in a press conference last week. B.C.-based environmental media outlet The Narwhal asked him about stepping in to intervene after Ford pushed plans to open 7,400 acres of the Greenbelt for development. “[Ottawa] will be looking at th

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Frozen pipes cause school closures in N.B. after record-breaking frigid weekend

    At least four schools were closed and one closed early Monday after record-setting freezing temperatures caused burst pipes all over New Brunswick. Two schools in Saint John, one in Campbellton, and one in Moncton were closed Monday becasue of water issues, according to the school districts. In the Fredericton area, Hanwell Park Academy dismissed students early for the same reason. Over Friday night and Saturday, wind chill values ranged from -40 to -50, according to Environment Canada. Before t