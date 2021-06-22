This Farmhouse with Seven-cell Jail in Basement Impresses Owner

A woman while looking through property listings was shocked to come across a house with a creepy past and found something even more horrifying in its basement pictures. Angelika, with TikTok username @Angelikaisanerd, shared a video talking about the weird house which was available for sale in Vermont, US for over $150,000 (approx. Rs 1,11,20,415). The four bedrooms, four bathrooms farmhouse comes with a rather strange feature, a seven-cell jail and is located in the small town of Guildhall, near the Canadian border and was originally a jailer’s residence, built in 1878. As the clip progresses, she shared that she actually liked the house and could add some decorations of her own to make it look nice and farmyard.

As she was scrolling through the posted pictures of the farmhouse, she came across a jail-like structure in the basement. Angelica said she didn’t realize that Satan lived in its basement while adding that it could be used by a serial killer. The dusty jail cells had bathrooms attached with them that were visibly in the worst condition.

According to Zillow, an American online real estate company, the historic house has so much character throughout that comes with a portico overlooking the village green, an updated kitchen attached with an electric stove that is an antique stove replica, dishwasher and stainless-steel refrigerator. After listing out all the fancy features and renovations done on the house, the description reads that the dormer has been repaired over the jail and adds that the main house used to serve as a jailer’s residence and the former Essex County Jail, which was discontinued in 1969, is attached to the north wall of the house. It further adds that the jail still exhibits the prison cells with barred windows and the jailer’s office. The note ends with asking the potential buyers to bring their own ideas on what that wing could be.

The house was listed in December, last year and found its new owners in March this year.

The eerie farmhouse was also named the Week’s most popular home on the Realtor website in January after writing Lauren Hough tweeted about it. Lauren jokingly said that she will start a GoFundMe to buy the beautiful farmhouse and turn it into a writer’s retreat. She added that writers will only be let out when they would have hit the word count.

