Farmers welcome rain

Dry May weather has been favourable for potato farmers as crops went in the ground.

Last week’s rain cooled some farmers’ concern that low amounts of precipitation could hamper germination and early growth.

“It’s a good season,” said Brian Annear, a farmer based in Lower Montague, with fields across Kings County. Dry soil saw the last few acres go in the ground the first of June, a few days to a week earlier than normal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The average amount of rain recorded in May at Environment Canada’s Charlottetown weather station is 87.2 mm. This year only 46.9 mm of rain fell through the month.

All Mr Annear could hope for moving into June was some rain to help the potatoes germinate and continue to grow.

Greg Visser of G Visser & Sons based in Orwell hoped for the same.

“We could use a nice steady rain, not too much at once, just a week of rain that the soil can absorb,” he said the last day in May just before a mix of rain and showers fell through the weekend.

“That rain was super,” Mr Annear said. More was forecast through this week.

Paul MacAulay of MacAulay Farms Inc based in Chepstow was on track to finish a little early this season as well.

“It’s a great season so far,” he said.

But with fields mostly in north-east Kings County Mr MacAulay wasn’t as concerned about lack of rain. About 30 mm hit his fields in the last half of May, some of which might not have fallen in other areas.

“As long as there is an end to the rain, it’s all good,” he said. Too much can run a farm behind on other important field work.

There are over 180 potato growers on PEI.

Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board, says markets have been favourable and he doesn’t expect change anytime soon.

“We had a very strong crop last year,” he said. “Generally speaking, PEI had better than average yields, and really good quality.”

The consumer market for processed and table stock potatoes has gradually been increasing in North America and globally this is contributing to the demand.

“Things like all-day breakfast and more options to eat breakfast in your car are adding to the demand in North America,” Mr Donald said.

The potato industry is worth over a billion dollars to the Island economy each year

Farms in Prince Edward Island reported more than a fifth of Canada’s total acres of potatoes grown (85,235 acres) in 2021, and total revenues ($371.8 million) on potato farms in 2020.

But issues in major potato growing districts in Canada and the US were the main factors causing demand to be strong compared to supply.

“A lot of places in the States are all getting hammered with weather extremes,” Mr Donald said. He added regions in Canada and across the globe are experiencing the same.

Weather issues, water resource issues and high fuel and fertilizer prices have led some farmers to shift to plant cash crops that require less of an upfront investment than potatoes which cost around $5,000 per acre to plant depending on the location.

A significant number of farmers in the US and in western Canada yielded less than expected after planting last season. This widened the gap between supply and demand.

As an example wildfire smoke-related issues in some Midwestern US and in western Canada reduced yields.

PEI’s particularly abundant 2022 crops haven’t gone to waste in these market conditions, Mr Donald said.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic