Farmers' Tractor Rally: Delhi Police to Hold Press Briefing, Security Tightened, Heavy Traffic Congestion as Many Roads Shut a Day After Red Fort Violence
Delhi, January 27: Delhi witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence on Tuesday, on the nation's 72nd Republic Day. As a result of which, security has been tightened at Red Fort area and Singhu Border on Wednesday. More than 300 Police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26. Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday, according to Delhi Police. In the wake of the violence, Delhi Police will hold a press briefing today.
Also Read | After Sunny Deol Distances Himself From Deep Sidhu Over Red Fort Violence, Old Video of Actor Calling Latter His ‘Younger Brother’ Goes Viral
Delhi Metro earlier in the day, informed that the entry and exit gates at few metro stations are closed. Traffic congestion in several parts of the national capital was also witnessed as several roads remained shut a day after Red Fort violence. Sunny Deol and Several Farmer Leaders Distance Themselves From Deep Sidhu For the Red Fort Violence.
Heavy Traffic congestion:
Also Read | Farmer Leaders Announce March to Parliament on Budget Day 2021: Report
Noida: Heavy traffic at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway.
"Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage" said Delhi Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/HNVCIu8Ehv
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021
On Tuesday, groups of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws clashed with police and security forces during what was supposed to be a peaceful tractor rally around the city's borders. Some climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Calls Off Kisan Republic Day Parade With Immediate Effect; Here's What We Know So Far.
Security tightened at Singhu border:
Delhi: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/fd0VPGIjpO
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
Metro Gates:
DMRC informed that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also closed. The exit is permitted at this station. All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines. The services on the other lines are running normally.
15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Wednesday So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range, according to Delhi Police.
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws started their tractor parade from three sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday as the country celebrated the 72nd Republic Day. They entered the national capital by breaking the police barricades. This resulted in extreme chaos in the Delhi on Republic Day.