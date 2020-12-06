Farmers' stir causes traffic congestion near Ghazipur industrial area

Representative Image

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Traffic congestion was seen near the Ghazipur industrial area on Sunday as the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws at the Ghazipur border (Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border) entered the ninth day.

The Delhi Police informed that the Chilla border (both carriageways) is closed for traffic while the Ghazipur border on NH-24 is open for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad.

The Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders and NH 44 remain closed on both sides.

In light of this, the Delhi Police advised commuters to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/Peripheral expressway

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GT Karnal road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Farmers from Bilaspur and Uttarakhand reached the Ghazipur border earlier on Saturday to join their counterparts stationed at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September by voice vote despite objection from the opposition.

The protest at the Singhu border, meanwhile, entered its eleventh day. After the fifth round of talks on Saturday with farmer leaders remained inconclusive, the Centre has announced another meeting on December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)