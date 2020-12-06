Farmers roots of our business: ITTA, Delhi Goods Transport Association extend support to 'Bharat Bandh'

Satish Sherawat, president of ITTA speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association have given a call for strike on December 8 in the national capital in solidarity with farmers' call of 'Bharat Bandh'.

"A total of 51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming and transporting are like two sons of a father," said Satish Sherawat, chief of ITTA.

"We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business," said Parmeet Singh Goldie, president, Delhi Goods transport Association.

The farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26. Five rounds of talks bwtween farmer leaders and central government have been held in the national capital. The next round of talk is scheduled for December 9.

Meanwhile, several political parties have come out in support of farmers' call for bandh. The parties include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)