Farmers reap the rewards of 3D printing spare parts

Phoebe Southworth
·1 min read
Idyllic rural view of gently rolling patchwork farmland and villages with pretty wooded boundaries, in the beautiful surroundings of the Cotswolds, England, UK.
3D printing is saving farmers thousands of pounds by allowing them to make cheap new machinery parts rather than face huge bills for costly replacements.

Farm workers have had to cannibalise other machines and spend weeks tracking down pieces compatible with old products, often at a crippling price.

But they can now take advantage of the emerging market of 3D technology, which allows them to design replacement parts at a fraction of the cost.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance, said it was an exciting development and could help farmers keep spending down amid the cost of living crisis.

"Where innovative solutions [are] both safe and reliable, their emergence in the market is incredibly welcome - particularly when the financial burden on the farmer is reduced".

Jonny Leech, 26, a farmer and designer from Little Hockham Farm in Thetford, Norfolk, has produced more than 300 of his own designs and predicts he has saved up to £7,000.

He decided to buy a 3D printer after setting out on a mission to build his own "precision planter" machine for maize, sugar beet and oilseed rape.

But he needed to print too many parts for it to be financially viable, so cut out the middle man and bought his own basic 3D printer online for £175.

"I began printing my designs and [was] amazed at the quality."

Mr Leech estimates he would have spent "anywhere up to £7,000" if he had gone down the spare parts route.

