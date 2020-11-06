Farm Bill Protests: Modi Govt Using Railway Embargo To Choke Punjab, Says Amarinder

Farmers during the ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' protest against the new agriculture laws, at Devi Dass Pura on October 9, 2020 in Amritsar, India. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

CHANDIGARH — Farmer groups and the Punjab government have accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of choking off essential supplies — such as coal, fertilizer, and gunny bags for crops — to the state in a bid to weaken the farmer’s agitation against the Modi administration’s controversial farm bill.

The farm bill, which critics allege favours large corporations over small farmers, attracted widespread protests ever since it was passed in the last session of Parliament. In Punjab, farmer groups responded by blocking railway tracks in several locations across the state; but subsequently announced they were moving off the tracks and would allow goods trains to ply.

The Punjab government’s allegations suggest a worrying deterioration of centre-state relations. While state governments are often at odds with the union; the decision to choke off supplies to an entire state by suspending the railways appears without precedent.

This week, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office said the state was braced for significant power cuts as the de facto rail embargo had depleted coal stocks intended for the state’s thermal power plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced to impose power cuts from four to five hours in villages and one to two hours in cities.

#Punjab runs out of power as coal stocks dry up completely due to goods trains’ suspension. Consumers brace for massive power cuts as last thermal power plant shuts down operations. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) November 3, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party at the centre has dismissed these allegations, blaming the Congress-led Punjab government for letting farmers disrupt rail operations.

“In my view, you are fully responsible for the unfortunate situation,” BJP Chief JP Nadda wrote in a letter to CM Singh, that Nadda subsequently made public on Twitter. “Your government added fuel to the fire by openly declaring that you will not lodge an FIR against the...

