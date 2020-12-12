Farmers’ protests: Twitter and mainstream media reduce the Indian farmer to binaries of Khalistani and well-heeled; the truth is nowhere near this simplistic

Khabar Lahariya
·12 min read

In the first segment of a two-part series, Khabar Lahariya looks at how the identity of the Indian farmer is not as homogenous as politically-motivated Twitter trends will have you believe, and how as the primary stakeholders of these agrarian policies, the real farming communities are actually best suited to know its pitfalls.

***

If one were to believe mainstream media or Twitter trends, protesting farmers are either pro-Khalistan or too well-heeled to be farmers in any case.

When opposition to the farm bills started up in September, Khabar Lahariya filed reports that began by saying, "The farmers of the country are once again on the streets in protest." The exhaustion in the phrase "once again" is a tangible one. If you unwrapped it, it would taste of disappointment: a Minimum Support Price (MSP) that is still not legally binding; the chaos on the street when another farmer dies of suicide after incurring hopeless loans; the drought and general scarcity of water in Bundelkhand; the necessity of labouring even when the rest of the country (nay, the world) is in the throes of COVID-19. The list goes on, with several key points being raised by Bundelkhand's farmers. Meera Devi, Khabar Lahariya's bureau chief, spoke to these farmers before they embarked on the long trek to the Delhi border to join other protesters.

Vimal Kumar Sharma, the National President of the Bundelkhand Kisan Union says, "The three farm laws that the government passed in the parliament using authoritarian tactics, these are black laws " these laws will be the death of the farmer and we are staunchly against them. We demand that the government hold an urgent parliamentary meeting and withdraw the bills. Our second demand is regarding the uncertainty around MSP (Minimum Support Price). They should work on making that system more equitable."

Rajabai, the Mandal Adhyaksh of Mahila Morcha in Banda proclaims the same, "These laws are anti-farmer...If they do not take back the bills, lakhs of farmers will die by suicide. They will destroy the farmers. Farmers will continue to protest until the bills are withdrawn. Farmers are ready to die, but they won't let the bills pass."

The farmers were seen frying pooris and preparing food for what could be a long negotiation. The failure of the recent talks between the farmers and home minister Amit Shah also indicates a long road ahead.

The protests against the "anti-farmer" laws have been going strong for over four months now, with farmers from across the country participating. Bundelkhand's farmers and their Kisan Union have also joined the fray, eager to present their own demands. The farmers' anxieties emerge from the three bills that were passed: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Primarily, the new laws do away with the flourishing agricultural mandi system, with some fearing that these may be the first step towards the eventual dismantling of the Minimum Support Price regime. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi says this move will give farmers more autonomy to set their own prices and sell directly to private businesses, the move has angered a large number of farmers, who say that the new rules will worsen their already precarious condition by making it easier for corporates to exploit agricultural workers.

"The government has been extremely authoritarian and is running around in circles avoiding the main issue. The government wants to turn farmers into bonded labourers and hand the whole agricultural sector over to private companies. Farmers won't be manipulated this time. We want actions, not reassurances...The government is run by businesses. This is a government that is controlled by corporates. They are the ones who own all the airports, railways, roads, putting up tolls everywhere, creating every kind of problem possible for people. After selling all PSUs, the government is now after farmers' land. They are trying to take away rights over ancestral lands. A farmer can handle a lot of things, but they won't tolerate their harvest getting ruined or losing their land. The farmers' demands are completely reasonable and in a democracy, we have a right to protest. We are citizens," Vimal Kumar Sharma continues.

Shiv Dayal Singh Patel, the Tehsil Officer from Rajapur, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Chitrakoot minces no words when he says, "We have come from our villages, our districts to show our displeasure. We want them to withdraw the laws and make the system stronger so that the farmer is not forced to sell crops for meagre rates. The laws need to be withdrawn and a farmer should have income all the year round. If a farmer is being forced to sell his crop for a lesser price, it should be considered a punishable offense¦ All a farmer wants is to grow his crops and sell it at the set price."

Kanta Prasad, an OBC farm worker from Chitrakoot, is even more despondent when he says "I don't know what results these protests will bring, because we are already at the brink of starvation. What kind of ecosystem is this where a farmer himself cannot buy vegetables to eat?"

In Banda, Vibha Khare of the local market committee explained, "If the market fee is only for inside the mandi, then all the traders will go outside the market. This will lead to exploitation of the farmers. The lack of safeguards will add to unequal power dynamics. While wealthy farmers who own significant land may benefit, the majority of farmers (especially women, Dalit and OBC farmers) who are either tenants or have marginal holdings) may be at the mercy of private players or coerced into giving up their land to wealthier farmers. With state controls razed, private companies have a clearer pathway to profits, to dictating what farmers produce, and to exploiting the land, then leaving. Further, a new class of middlemen will emerge to hold farmers hostage"ironically, the very phenomenon that these laws are claiming to end."

Mirchilal Saroj, a 32-year old Dalit farmer from Baryarikala, Chitrakoot, says the farmers' protests are completely justified. He agrees that the mandi system that has been in place till now is in need of an overhaul, but is sure that these new laws aren't the answer. "The government will have to take these laws back. The crop that we sow and reap with our blood, sweat and tears, we don't get the right price for it even now. But at least earlier, there was the guarantee of a minimum price." According to him, the government does not understand that with these new laws, the poorer farmers will be at the mercy of not just the monsoon, the drought, the locusts, the inflation, but also corporate greed, without any recourse to law or justice.

Ganesh Prasad Sharma, a leader from the Bundelkhand Kisan Union, agrees with these sentiments emphatically. "If the government is really working in favour of farmers then why are they refusing to talk about the MSP? The government keeps on saying 'farmers are being misled, the bills are in their favour.' They are passing all kinds of judgments and calling us all sorts of names. They are even refusing to accept many protestors as farmers, judging us by our clothing. Will they only accept a person as a farmer when they are in ragged clothes?" he asks.

"Today, farmers and soldiers only receive lip service. Saying 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!' has turned into a formality. Soldiers are dying at the border and farmers are dying in fields. Between that, all the politicians are busy playing political games¦ If you have made these laws for the betterment of the farmers, then we have so many farmer unions in this country, so many experts and intellectuals of the agricultural field who went to Delhi...did these people (the government) talk to any farming experts before making the laws, or discuss its pros and cons? They are refusing to offer any guarantees over MSPs, saying that a farmer can sell his crop to anyone anywhere at any price. A farmer who has produced a harvest of Rs. 20-50 kilograms, is he supposed to then travel to another state to sell his crops? That poor farmer would be forced to sell his crop in his district or a nearby town. The middlemen will then set their own arbitrary rates, and have even more control over farmers, and the government won't be able to do anything. The government has tied up our hands and we won't be able to go to any court or get any justice! Do they think that farmers are stupid and illiterate? Do they think that we'll accept anything they throw our way? They deceived farmers into drowning in debt. They lied to us about doubling farmer income too...They are trying to bring vyapari raj to this country. Businessmen will rule, and the rest will be their slaves."

In 2016, Modi promised to boost the country's agriculture sector with a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. We are just about two years away from the deadline, and the target does not seem within sight. These new laws, passed in the middle of a pandemic and economic recession, do not inspire confidence among many farmers " the very people it is supposed to protect. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58 percent of India's population of 1.3 billion. Thus, one can understand the ire of a population that feels like their interests are being sidelined to favour large private corporations. This is especially so since their march to Delhi to begin talks with the government was met by tear gas and water cannons in the bitterly cold winter.

The laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote despite a demand for a division, which is against procedure. Further, protesting members were suspended from the House. Yet, the government and its representatives maintain that the laws are beneficial. Some have even claimed that the agitating farmers are either separatists, anti-nationals, or are being 'misled' by external parties. This vicious name-calling in an effort to delegitimise valid expressions of dissent seems to be a common strategy by this government. Whether it was the CAA and NRC, that undermined the security of religious and ethnic minorities in the country, or the farm laws now, the government wastes no time in branding widespread mass protests as "anti-national"" rather ironic, since these laws are purportedly for the 'greater good.'

Vimal Kumar Sharma exclaims, "Farmers are being called terrorists. Who can be a bigger patriot than a farmer! Farmers are feeding the whole country even when they themselves are going to bed hungry. ...The use of words and phrasing likening protesters to terrorists is, simply put, a way of diminishing our protest. It's a way of bringing our fight down," .

Raja Bundela, Vice Chairperson, Bundelkhand Vikas Board, from the Uttar Pradesh government sticks to the party line as he tries his best to allay the farmers' fears, valid as they are. "Regarding the new farm laws, there's a spread of misinformation and farmers are being misled...It's important for farmers to know about government policies and intentions before getting entirely outraged. I've said this time and again that in Bundelkhand, in our country, farmers are the most oppressed. The reason for that being, what the farmer is sowing and bringing to life, he is not able to sell it as a price of his wish. Another person was deciding the price for him and that person did not care about the farmer or the land. So the farmer was forced to take his crop to the mandi and sell it to that person who would then take his 20 percent commission. This didn't make sense, so these laws get rid of that part. The middlemen won't be left out as we have a separate campaign for them too, but in short, the farmer is now free of constraints. The farmer won't be forced to travel to the mandis, and the MSP will stay there as well. Farmers can even sell their produce right from home. Secondly, they can sell produce in other states and they won't be charged with 10 percent tax as was the case earlier."

But the protesting farmers are not having any of it. Rakesh Kumar Sahu, the Vice President of the Bundelkhand Kisan Union laments, "The Modi government promised peace and happiness. They promised that law would reign supreme in this country, but we don't see anything like that happening. Businessmen are the ones who are kings now, not the law...Under the Modi administration, an army of unemployed people has risen. People have lost their jobs and this government doesn't seem interested in providing any employment."

Meera caught up over Zoom with farmers who finally reached the Singhu border earlier this week. "There are many problems here at the protest site, and many people are even falling ill, but in spite of that, we farmers are standing our ground until our demands are met. Whatever the circumstances, we represent Bundelkhand, and with our Bundelkhand farmers, will stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the nation, and prevail," says Vimal Kumar.

Indeed, farmers are the largest stakeholders in the debate over the new laws. Yet, their demands for discussing and rethinking the provisions of the new laws are being met with derision. After all, it is easier to imagine a non-thinking, non-literate farmer than the millions gathered outside the national capital, staking a claim to the rights they have always been owed.

Written by Kaagni Harekal & Ritika Bhatia for Khabar Lahariya, based on field reporting by Meera Devi and Geeta Devi.

Khabar Lahariya is India's only grassroots, feminist news and media platform, run by an all-women team of reporters, editors and media practitioners, reporting on media-dark geographies of the north Indian hinterland.

Also See: Why are farmers protesting against laws which will supposedly 'help them'? And why is no one talking about the details of implementation?

Farmers' protest: Groups reject Centre's proposals, announce plans to gherao Delhi, hold sit-in protests outside BJP offices

Canada opposes MSP at WTO, has scarce interest in well-being of Indian farmers, says BJP

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • The NBA preseason begins, with empty arenas as the stages

    John Wall was back on the floor for the first time in nearly two years. DeMarcus Cousins played for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • Youth football coach who assaulted player now facing child abuse charges

    Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.

  • UFC's Dana White says he's meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month about possible return

    It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.

  • John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins turn back the clock in returns from year-plus layoffs

    The former Kentucky duo gave the Rockets a new look.

  • The 10 major offseason developments you need to know before the 2020-21 NBA season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week.

  • Canada unveils 25-man roster for world junior championship

    Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the roster.

  • Shapiro hopes Blue Jays can play at home next season, but team eyeing contingencies

    Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.

  • Why the Bills are poised for a win against the Steelers | More Football

    With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • Disney is bringing back the Mighty Ducks franchise with new series

    Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for record amount at auction

    A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.

  • Arizona State's Jackson He becomes first Chinese-born player to score TD in FBS history

    The walk-on made history after years on the scout team.

  • Dombrowski introduced | FastCast

    The Phillies introduce Dave Dombrowski to head baseball ops, plus David Dahl reportedly signs with the Rangers in this edition of FastCast

  • New Phillies boss Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild

    Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of his last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • NFL legend Bruce Smith speaks out against youth coach who hit player, recalls his own abuse

    The NFL's all-time sacks leader said he didn't think he could have shown restraint if it was his kid.

  • Short on ice time, Hockey Canada announces men's junior team roster

    Hockey Canada chose 25 players Friday to represent the host country at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were picked from a selection-camp roster of 46 for the tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 at Rogers Place. Six are veterans of the 2020 Canadian team that won gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic: forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael, Dawson Mercer and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale. Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is Canada's lone NHL player.  Nine play in the Western Hockey League, eight in the Ontario Hockey League, four in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and three skate for NCAA Division 1 schools. The New York Rangers didn't release Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, to the Canadian team. Choosing this year's Canadian team was difficult for staff and harsh for the players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  All players isolated in their hotel rooms for 14 days midway through selection camp because two tested positive for the virus. Exhibition games against university teams were cancelled.  Five players were released for health reasons before selection camp resumed Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta. Another 16 were cut over the span of two intrasquad games before Friday's roster reveal. Less scouting data on players was available because the WHL and OHL have yet to play a game this season. Pandemic interruptions have plagued the QMJHL. There wasn't an annual Canada-Russia Series in which each of those leagues play two games against a Russian side. Summer camp was virtual because of the pandemic. "I think everybody understands this was not a normal year in terms of evaluating the players to put this team together under some difficult circumstances," said Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Allan Millar, who is member of the Canadian team's managerial staff. "We're real excited we've got to this point and down to our 25-man roster and that we have our team.  "This group of players gives our coaching staff a lot of balance. I think it gives our coaching staff a lot of flexibility in terms of how they want to utilize the roster. I think this is a fast, skilled, very deep group.  "Our expectations are going into Edmonton and defending our gold medal." Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier and Devon Levi will compete to be Canada's starting goalie in the tournament. Canada is scheduled to play pre-tournament games Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 against Sweden and Russia, respectively. Dylan Holloway, Peyton Krebs, Alex Newhook, Jakob Pelletier, Cole Perfetti, Jack Quinn, Ryan Suzuki, Philip Tomasino and Connor Zary round out the forwards.  All 14 forwards are first-round draft picks of NHL teams. Holloway of Bragg Creek, Alta., was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in this year's draft. He  looks forward to playing for his country at what could be his future home NHL rink. "Just to think in the future I could be possibly playing there is really awesome," Holloway said.  "I'm going to be able to be in the Oilers' dressing room and playing in Rogers is a pretty special feeling so I'm pretty excited for that." Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Thomas Harley, Kaedan Korczak, Braden Schneider and Jordan Spencer join Byram and Drysdale on the blue-line. Guhle of nearby Sherwood Park, Alta., made the team as an 18-year-old. "No fans is the only downside, but it's going to be very exciting," Guhle said. "It's a dream come true. It's tough to make this team as an 18-year-old." Hockey Canada staff allowed Holloway and Guhle's mothers to tell them via a video call that they'd made the team. "She was cheering and congratulating me and she didn't tell me what she was congratulating me for, so I had to ask her," Guhle said. The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday.  Five days of quarantine and daily tests await them before they can get on the ice.  "When we get to Edmonton, we're going into quarantine again, so the next three days will give us time to have good times together, share some laughs and be more in a team environment than 46 fighting each other to make the team," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "We hope in the next three days we can build some chemistry and as well have three good practices." The coach observed his players lacked stamina in Wednesday's intrasquad game, which wasn't surprising after two weeks off the ice. With another five days of isolating ahead of them, there's little time for Canada's team to increase on-ice fitness.  "We need to have a good balance between pushing and resting," Tourigny said. "We can push, but we cannot push to the point of breaking. "If we go too fast, we'll get injuries. We need to be smart with it."  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version identified the tournament's location as Rexall Place.

  • Week 15 college football COVID-19 tracker: Oklahoma's game vs. West Virginia canceled

    Postponements and cancellations continue to pile up in college football.

  • John Calipari walks back claim that players can jump to front of line at hospital for COVID-19 treatment

    Yeah, that's not how that works.