Farmers Protests Continue In Delhi, Karnataka: 5 Things You Need To Know

Women raise slogans as they join protesting farmers during the 'Rail Roko' protest against the farm bills, at Devi Dasspura village, on September 27, 2020 in Amritsar. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Farmers protests in parts of India went into a third day with Youth Congress workers from Punjab burning a tractor in front of the India Gate in New Delhi.

Videos from Monday morning showed a tractor being brought in on a tempo, and then being set on fire by protesters.

This comes after massive protests and a call for a Bharat Bandh on Friday over the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Here’s what happened on Monday:

1. Farmers burn tractor in front of India Gate

Police detained five people, who are said to be members of the Youth Congress, on Monday morning over the burning of the tractor.

PTI reported that fire officials said they were informed about the incident at 7:42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused and tractor was removed, police said.

IYC media incharge Rao said activists of its Punjab unit demonstrated at the India Gate on the occasion of the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone,” the IYC tweeted.

“On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti farmer bills,” it added.

2. Rahul Gandhi may join protests in Punjab

Congress has been on the forefront of leading protests against the farm bills. Reports said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join protests in Punjab.

Hindustan...

