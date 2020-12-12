Farmers Protest: Why Divide & Rule Isn’t Working on Kisan Unions

Addressing a press conference on the evening of Saturday 12 December, the coordination committee of 32 farmers' unions accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to create divisions among them and weaken the ongoing farmers protest.

However, the unions stressed that they are united in their aim, which is a total repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government.

This article will try and answer three questions:

How has the government allegedly tried to divide the unions?

Why government may have tried to isolate Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan)?

How has unity been maintained despite differences?

How Govt Allegedly Tried to Divide Unions

The selective invitation to certain union leaders for the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week is being seen as one of these attempts to divide.

The biggest of the farmers' organisations - Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) - was left out of the meeting, which caused a brief misunderstanding.

BKU (Ugrahan) expressed its displeasure and said that the representatives shouldn't have gone as all the Unions hadn't been invited. The outfit also pointed out that the government had invited it separately for talks in November but it didn't go as it wanted all the organisations to be included.

However, the organisations whose leaders did attend the meeting, clarified that they didn't know that BKU (Ugrahan) wasn't invited and found out only after gathering for the meeting.

The unions say that they are all on the same page regarding the demands as well as the future course of action.

Another attempt was when Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the protest had been "infiltrated by Maoist elements" and was "hardly a farmers' protest".

At an event in FICCI on Saturday, Goyal said, "“The demands raised on a farmers’ platform to release the so-called intellectuals and poets clearly demonstrates that the efforts to derail farm law improvements is probably in the hands of certain elements not for the good of India,” said Goyal.

The reference was to BKU (Ugrahan) showing posters of activists who have been arrested, to mark Human Rights Day.

The explanation given by the outfit's chief, veteran activist Joginder Singh Ugrahan was, "These intellectuals and writers have been arrested for criticising this government. Why should we not talk about them?"

The other way the government has tried to divide the unions is by pushing the narrative that the government has made several compromises but it is the unions who are being rigid. Its calculation is that at some point, some of the farmers' outfits would be compelled to settle for amendments and withdraw the protests.

Why Has Govt Tried to Isolate BKU (Ugrahan)?

The Ugrahan group is not part of the coordination committee formed by 32 outfits from Punjab. However the coordination committee and the Ugrahan group leadership have been coordinating their efforts as their demands are the same, as they have been with farmers groups from outside Punjab as well.

"They are not part of the committee of 30 organisations. But our aims are the same so we work together. Our only demand is the repeal of the three laws," Kisan Sangharsh Committee's Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said during the press conference on Saturday.

Many of the other union representatives do say that there's no disagreement regarding calling for the release of incarcerated activists, but maintain that it's not part of any formal demands.

BKU (Ugrahan) faced criticism from outside the Kisan Union quarters for not including Sikh activists booked under UAPA in Punjab.

Importance of BKU (Ugrahan)

It is important to understand why the government may be singling out this group.

The Ugrahan group is the biggest of the Kisan unions - according to estimates it has over a lakh protesters camped on Delhi's borders.

The group is also known to pursue more aggressive methods. Its cadres were actively involved in the gherao of BJP leaders in Punjab and the demonstrations outside Reliance and Adani run establishments. Some of the other unions also adopted the same methods in their areas of influence.

These tactics proved to be extremely effective and caused the resignation of a large number of BJP functionaries in Punjab.

In the past, the Ugrahan group has also closely coordinated with the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, which represents farm labourers. This helped expand the base of protests.

The group is known to create solidarity with diverse outfits even on non-agrarian issues - be it the anti-CAA movement or the protests against the revocation of Article 370 - because it believes that all those at the receiving end of the government's "arrogance", needs to be supported.

The huge numbers and aggressive methods makes BKU (Ugrahan) the most dangerous union for the government and this may have been a reason why it has tried to isolate this group.

How Has Unity Been Maintained?

There are both short term and long term reasons why the efforts to divide the unions, haven't succeeded.

Short Term Reasons

The short term reasons mainly stem from the huge energy that is coming from the protesters themselves. Their farmers’ deep resentment with the government has pushed the unions to stay united, strive towards common aims and coordinate their efforts.

For instance, BKU Ugrahan wasn't keen on coming to Delhi and wanted to continue the protests in Punjab itself. But it was the enthusiasm of lay protesters that compelled it to follow suit.

Then another farmers' outfit is said to have been open to accepting the government's suggestion to protest at the Nirankari Grounds in Burari, but other unions and many lay protesters decided to stay put at Delhi's borders.

It is because of the protesters' drive to get these three laws repealed that any possible diversions are being avoided. So on one hand the 32 unions side-stepped the Ugrahan group's demand for release of political prisoners, on the other hand actor Deep Sidhu had to apologise for making negative comments about Communists. .

And it is for the same reasons that so far no union has openly expressed willingness to settle for anything less than a complete repeal of the three laws. Anyone who does that may run the risk of being called out by protesters.

Basically, the lay protester doesn't want the movement to weaken at any cost, until the demands are met.

Why that is the case stems from long term reasons

Long Term Reasons

It must be remembered that the farmers' resentment isn't just due to the three laws but due to a larger neglect by the government towards agriculture.

In Punjab, an added reason for the agitation are Sikhs' concerns with the forward march of Hindutva and federalist fears due to an expanding Centre.

Coming back to farmers, with debt and costs increasing for farmers across the country and very little help coming from the government, many are finding agriculture increasingly unviable.

In this context the MSP and Mandi system is the last layer of protection for many farmers.

Harmeet Singh Kadian of the BKU (Kadian) says, "These laws are a death warrant for farmers. If they aren't repealed, it would be the end for us. That's why we have to struggle till these laws are repealed".

It is this sentiment that has attracted thousands of Haryana farmers to what was initially a Punjab-led protest.

Even farmers from outside these two states who aren't dependent on the MSP system, have joined in because many of them are also reeling under debt and government apathy.

From the point of few of Unions too, there are important long term reasons.

The BKU dominance over Punjab's agrarian politics came as a result of the Green Revolution and the rise of relatively prosperous farmers. This enabled BKU to edge out Left unions.

But the Centre clamped down on all kinds of political mobilisation in Punjab between 1984 and 1992, which affected both BKU and Left unions. By the time this ban was lifted, both sets of unions were faced with a similar challenge: representing farmers' interests in the context of economic liberalisation and globalisation.

This created space for coordination between BKU and Left unions and also within the different factions of the BKU.

The Modi government's farm laws - which will completely make farmers vulnerable to corporate interests - are being seen by them as the final nail in the coffin. Hence the united push to get them repealed.

