Editor: Ashish Maccune

Written & Narrated by Parakram Singh

After months of small-scale protests and coming together, farmers of India have collectively marched to the national capital. These protests, referred to as Delhi Chalo or #DilliChalo, are being held in opposition to the contentious farm laws being imposed by the Centre. From lathi-charge to water cannons to fake news intended to discredit the movement and change the narrative, the farmers have stood their ground against all odds. All of it to protect and secure their livelihood. As talks between the government and the farmers continue, here's a poem that questions the powers that be and encapsulates the heart of the movement: Khauf kyu hai itna humara? (Why are you so scared of us?)

Also Read: Many Reasons Why We Should Thank the Lockdown (Feat. Vinay Pathak)

. Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.Farmers Protest: This Poem Encapsulates the Heart of the Movement Anil Vij Refutes Report, Says He Followed All COVID Protocols . Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.