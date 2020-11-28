Farmers' protest: After days of clashes, hundreds of farmers gather at Delhi's Burari ground, many still remain out

Shouting slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, about 400 farmers from various groups and states on Satuuday gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where the government had allowed them to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm laws. PTI

However, thousands of farmers were still sitting out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day. Those who made their way into the National Capital gathered at the Nirankari ground, one of the largest in the city. PTI

Indian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Friday (27 November) in a second day of clashes with farmers marching on New Delhi angry at agricultural reforms they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. AP

Police use tear gas to disperse agitating farmers gathered at Singhu border entry point outside Delhi as part of their Delhi Chalo protest against the Narendra Modi government's new farm laws. PTI

A farmer and a security person clash near Singhu Border entry point as farmers push to enter Delhi to complete the 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws. PTI

Hundreds of policeman were deployed at different entry points to the Delhi, parking barricades, trucks full of sand and laying barbed wire to block the farmers' path on Friday as they pushed to enter the National Capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against new farm laws. PTI

But the main opposition Congress party, which is in power in the northern state of Punjab where many of the protesters came from, has argued the change will give private corporations free rein to exploit farmers. PTI

Security personnel and farmers clash as protestors attempt to cross Singhu border entry point. PTI

Police try to stop farmers as they arrive at the Dabwali border of Punjab and Haryana during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in Haryana's Sirsa district. PTI

Indian police use water cannon to disperse farmers marching to New Delhi to protest against recent agricultural reforms. AFP

The plight of farmers is a major political issue in India, with about 70 percent of rural households depending primarily on agriculture. AFP

