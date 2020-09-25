Farmers protest in Amritsar against agriculture sector reform Bills

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti on Friday continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar in protest against the farm Bills which were passed in Parliament recently.

"At 4 o'clock today, the core committee will have a meeting to decide the strategy for the coming days. Bharatiya Janata Party workers are spreading rumours that the farmers are going to start ruckus today. This is very wrong. They are trying to stop us from protesting," Sarwan Singh Pandher, Secretary the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in the state said.

"The political parties in the State only care about the 2022 elections, they do not care about the plight of the farmers," he added.



Similar protests have been witnessed in parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)



