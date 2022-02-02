Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $8,149,606 or $2.70 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8,149,606, or $2.70 per common share (basic and diluted), both all-time annual records, compared to $2,682,003, or $0.90 per common share (basic and diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $802,000 to net income. As of December 31, 2021, $196,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,965,265, or $0.65 per common share, compared to $417,394, or $0.14 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 versus the same periods of the prior year with and without $1,624,496 and $3,236,817 of acquisition costs incurred during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
Three Months Ended (unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended (unaudited)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Excluding
Excluding
As Reported
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
As Reported
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
Income before taxes
$
2,636,360
$
444,255
$
2,068,751
$
10,582,419
$
3,169,214
$
6,406,031
Income taxes
671,095
26,861
443,571
2,432,813
487,211
1,292,806
Net income
$
1,965,265
$
417,394
$
1,625,180
$
8,149,606
$
2,682,003
$
5,113,225
Earnings per share,
basic and diluted
$
0.65
$
0.14
$
0.54
$
2.70
$
0.90
$
1.71
Return on average assets
1.09%
0.25%
0.97%
1.16%
0.51%
0.97%
Return on average equity
13.91%
3.25%
12.64%
14.85%
5.22%
9.96%
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $5,570,601 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $164.7 million increase in average interest earning assets to $664.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $500.0 million for the same period in 2020, offset by a decrease in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.47% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.50% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The taxable equivalent yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 30 basis points to 3.89% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.19% for the same period in 2020. This was offset by a 35 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.54% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.89% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $330,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $625,000 for the same period in 2020.
Noninterest income increased by $93,795 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a 148,656 increase in service charges on deposits and a $41,823 increase in bank owned life insurance income, offset by a $114,424 decrease in mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest expense was $1,453,809 lower in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to $3,236,817 in one-time acquisition costs related to the Carroll acquisition, offset by additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $1,137,635, other expenses increased $520,034, and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $125,339. Income taxes increased by $1,945,602 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 23% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 15% during the same period last year due to a lower percentage of tax exempt income.
Total assets increased to $717 million at December 31, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased to $482 million at December 31, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020 due primarily to a $22 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities increased to $171 million at December 31, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $626 million at December 31, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At December 31, 2021, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers, of which $38 million were made in 2020 and $22 million were made in 2021. $50 million of PPP loans have been forgiven as of December 31, 2021. The Company expects that the majority of the remaining $10 million will be forgiven in 2022.
James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our 2021 earnings were the highest in the 102 year history of the Company and our return on average equity was just shy of 15%. The significant increase in assets from the Carroll acquisition was the driving factor in the higher earnings. We are also pleased that our combined loan portfolio has performed so well despite the pandemic issues over the last two years. Income from PPP loans, which has been a significant addition to the bottom line in 2021, will decrease by at least 75% in 2022 and will adversely impact 2022 comparative results.”
About the Company
The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
25,258,932
$
39,898,557
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
1,203,174
1,077,113
Cash and cash equivalents
26,462,106
40,975,670
Certificates of deposit in other banks
350,000
850,000
Securities available for sale, at fair value
149,237,916
54,477,286
Securities held to maturity, at cost
21,851,975
23,078,519
Equity security, at fair value
543,605
552,566
Restricted stock, at cost
675,400
900,500
Mortgage loans held for sale
126,500
1,673,350
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,650,268 and $3,296,538
482,011,334
521,690,514
Premises and equipment, net
6,259,421
7,736,556
Accrued interest receivable
1,609,063
2,057,491
Deferred income taxes, net
2,177,450
1,219,668
Other real estate owned, net
1,242,365
1,411,605
Bank owned life insurance
11,556,163
11,297,342
Goodwill and other intangibles
7,051,080
7,059,408
Other assets
5,522,877
2,336,607
$
716,677,255
$
677,317,082
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
124,175,615
$
103,155,113
Interest-bearing
502,239,055
470,246,434
Total deposits
626,414,670
573,401,547
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
5,414,026
24,753,972
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances
5,000,000
5,000,000
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
16,978,905
16,973,280
Accrued interest payable
295,910
409,622
Other liabilities
5,952,286
5,049,178
660,055,797
625,587,599
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
3,037,137 shares in 2021 and 3,011,255 shares in 2020
30,372
30,113
Additional paid-in capital
28,857,422
28,294,139
Retained earnings
29,128,600
22,698,954
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,394,936
)
706,277
56,621,458
51,729,483
$
716,677,255
$
677,317,082
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
5,663,588
$
6,085,249
$
23,491,614
$
19,291,162
Investment securities - taxable
544,129
209,356
1,511,970
770,394
Investment securities - tax exempt
148,962
162,794
611,323
625,099
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets
17,753
18,163
65,496
76,525
Total interest income
6,374,432
6,475,562
25,680,403
20,763,180
Interest expense
Deposits
408,539
699,498
1,997,873
3,128,994
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
6,498
11,608
44,628
107,318
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
192,256
196,639
762,798
222,365
Total interest expense
607,293
907,745
2,805,299
3,458,677
Net interest income
5,767,139
5,567,817
22,875,104
17,304,503
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(100,000
)
150,000
330,000
625,000
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
5,867,139
5,417,817
22,545,104
16,679,503
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
201,271
160,929
724,086
575,430
Mortgage banking income
206,109
340,273
910,513
1,024,937
Bank owned life insurance income
55,380
60,670
229,966
188,143
Fair value adjustment of equity security
(5,140
)
(2,533
)
(15,354
)
10,513
Gain on premium call of debt security
-
-
9,190
-
Other fees and commissions
70,815
115,184
307,513
273,096
Total noninterest income
528,435
674,523
2,165,914
2,072,119
Noninterest expense
Salaries
1,848,017
2,022,907
7,214,871
6,137,050
Employee benefits
418,565
475,237
1,718,465
1,658,651
Occupancy
211,670
206,092
948,757
758,357
Furniture and equipment
197,267
339,623
775,829
840,890
Acquisition
-
1,624,496
-
3,236,817
Other
1,083,695
979,730
3,470,677
2,950,643
Total noninterest expense
3,759,214
5,648,085
14,128,599
15,582,408
Income before income taxes
2,636,360
444,255
10,582,419
3,169,214
Income taxes
671,095
26,861
2,432,813
487,211
Net income
$
1,965,265
$
417,394
$
8,149,606
$
2,682,003
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.65
$
0.14
$
2.70
$
0.90
