Farmer's Mental Health in the 21st Century

Farmer is what they are; it is not what they do. It is that which separates the farmer from all other occupations and farm culture is a perplexing notion to non-farmers. The farmer lives a way of life that ties work and life together into one, and as a result often the stresses and mental health challenges that farmers and ranchers experience can be difficult for others outside of agriculture to understand. Saskatchewan researchers from Saskatchewan Polytechnic identified that 53 percent of agriculture producers studied met the clinical classification of depression, while 71 percent of agriculture producers met the classification of anxiety (https://www.saskagmatters.ca/)

According to a SaskPolytech study, Farmer and Rancher Mental Health Initiative started in 2021, stresses like weather, pests, and increasing input costs are key contributors to higher anxiety and depression rates among farmers and ranchers. Paycheques in agriculture don’t come every two weeks, and when they do arrive, they are determined by the weather, health of livestock, world markets, and other factors that are out of the control of individuals. If there’s no rain, there’s no crop. If there’s no crop animal health suffers unless the farmer has the resources to purchase feed, the cost of which is most often determined by availability. Rural health research chair, Michelle Pavloff said the word uncertainty came up a lot in their research. (https://saskpolytech.ca/news/posts/2021/Farmer-and-Rancher-Mental-Health-initiative-to-identify-key-supports.aspx)

“Farmers are stoic, prideful people,” Pavloff states. “They’re used to fixing everything themselves.” This fix-it mentality is one of the things that keep farmers and ranchers from seeking help. Previous generations of producers are seen as keeping fears and stress locked deep inside and figuring it out on their own, and that perception permeates the thinking of modern producers. The study, she says, identified that there is still a stigma around mental health in farm culture. Since the study launched in 2021 during the last widespread drought in the province, the researchers were able to hear firsthand how drought impacted the mental well-being of producers.

It's not just researchers here in Saskatchewan who are concerned about the mental health of farmers. In 2019, a report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food, chaired by Pat Finnigan, titled, Mental Health: A Priority For Our Farmers, was presented to the House of Commons. The report identified the many stressors that make producers, particularly at risk of mental health problems. The uncertainties in the sector are factors that are out of their control and this fact alone exerts significant pressure. Weather events, environmental challenges, market fluctuations, debt, regulations, and paperwork are some of the most common stressors alongside the stigmatization that occurs on social media and from public interest groups. The report also noted, as did the SaskPolytech study, that initiatives to support producers facing mental health issues do exist at both federal and provincial levels and take several forms like telephone helplines and consultations with professionals, and that funding is through different government and non-government sources. However, the health professionals, they found, were often not familiar with farm culture and the unique nature of agriculture and that access to these supports was limited.

While no comprehensive statistics exist to fully understand the extent of mental health problems among farmers, to understand the extent of the stress and mental health challenges experienced, the Committee interviewed many Canadian farmers directly who shared their personal experiences. Several times during the interviews suicide was mentioned, with many indicating that they had lost friends or family to it. One producer mentioned in the report, Mehgin Reynolds, described her mental state when her crop was destroyed by hail in this way: “While 2016 may have been my fourth crop year, it was the first time I stood and watched while my crop, worth literally hundreds of thousands of dollars, was destroyed in a 10-minute hailstorm. It was also the first time in my life that I felt like a complete failure—a failure as a farmer, a failure as a spouse, and a failure as a provider for my family. It was the first time, and sadly not the last, that I felt my only worth to my family was in my life insurance policy.” Experiences such as that are hard to fathom by those who have never experienced or witnessed them.

Farmers’ financial challenges (debt levels, access to finance, transferring the business, etc.) and economic uncertainties (changes in commodity or input prices, trade agreements, etc.) are major stressors, while several identified that the weather is a source of constant stress for farmers. Although producers have coped with the fickleness of the weather for generations, climate change, extreme climate fluctuations, and extreme weather events make for considerably more stress and uncertainty than ever before. Other stressors identified by the Standing Committee included the administrative side of farming which includes mounds of paperwork and monitoring of changing regulations and commodity prices, as well as the stigmatization nurtured by “animal rights activists” and other activist groups who put pressure on livestock producers. Livestock producers are often vilified by these groups with falsified videos and fake news. Another factor that leads to stress for producers is that home is also their workplace, and they are unable to leave the problems of ‘work’ at work because they could not segregate the two sides of life.

Notably the Committee also heard that according to Keith Currie, President of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, “[t]he perception remains that mental health challenges are one’s own and not to be discussed openly.” Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada, pointed out that the “stigma about the strong and silent type” still exists in the agriculture sector. Unfortunately, as Pavloff and her team discovered with their study, this has not changed significantly.

The Farmer and Rancher Mental Health (FARMh) initiative is a patient-oriented research project funded by Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Center for Patient-Oriented Research, and the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation. Phase One of the study which launched in January 2021, looked to identify what features were key to a successful mental health support system that is farm-culture friendly. The development and launch of that system, Phase Two of the project, came to life early this year. In January, the team at Saskatchewan Polytechnic involved in the study, launched a mental health support system for farmers and ranchers, SaskAg Matters. Through the system producers and their support person can receive six free one-hour counseling sessions that work with their schedule and life. All three of the professionals available offer virtual sessions. (https://saskpolytech.ca/news/posts/2023/applied-research-project-launches-mental-wellness-network-and-toolbox-to-support-farmer-and-rancher-mental-health.aspx)

“Everyone on the FARMh research team comes from a rural or agricultural background. We are excited to create a program to help farmers and ranchers receive the right resources at the right time to support their mental health.”

In Phase One of the FARMh Initiative, preliminary findings indicate three primary themes that define what farm culture is: it is a family affair, identities are related to strong characteristics, and there are unique stressors. Additionally, the research identified that there are three primary barriers for producers to seek mental health support: accessibility, awareness, and stigma. 45 percent of the producers surveyed said there is a lack of supports specific to farmers and ranchers and 80 percent of the producers surveyed for the project indicated that they would find it beneficial if other agriculture producers were trained to provide mental health support.

The changing face of agriculture on the prairies has left producers more isolated and less understood than in generations previously. Sixty years ago, smaller family farms meant that neighbours were physically closer and people, in general, tended to stay within their home communities more. The community became the support system for farmers as they met at local events and talked with each other about the stresses of the weather, the crops, prices, and the government. Their close friends understood the challenges because they were experiencing them too, so while the farmer with the dusty ball cap may not have been ‘trained’ to provide the support, they provided the support through lived experiences.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder