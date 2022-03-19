Farmers markets in and around Lexington: Here’s some recommendations from readers

Spring is in sight – making it the perfect time to get reacquainted with the colorful community farmers markets the Lexington area has to offer.

Previously, we curated this guide to help you learn about some of the area’s markets, including their seasons, hours of operation and what makes them stand out. We also asked you to share some of your favorites.

Here’s more suggestions to try this spring and summer, sourced straight from some of our readers:

Greater Gardenside

Located in the parking lot of the Gardenside Shopping Center at 1729 Alexandria Drive, the Greater Gardenside market here is held weekly every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. starting June 1.

This suggestion comes from reader Mike Keene, who described the Gardenside Market as much “a community get-together as it is a farmers’ market.”

“There is a strong showing from local farmers and some unique vendors such as a cheese maker and some other locally produced meal and snack options,” Keene wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader. “Occasionally a bison farmer will show up and grill burgers and West Sixth has been known to provide cold beverages. In addition there are kids’ activities, social service organizations and entertainment.”

Greater Gardenside held its first market June 10, 2020.

Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market

Located at 200 Colony Blvd. in Lexington, the Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market sells “Kentucky Proud” farm products.

That means Kentucky-grown organic vegetables, herbs, organic grass-fed beef, pastured meats, eggs, flowers, plants, corn, berries and micro greens, artisan baked goods, bouquets, maple syrup, honey and coffee beans.

It’s open every Wednesday between 8 a.m. to noon, according to the market’s Facebook.

Farmers’ markets outside of Lexington and Fayette County

As a customer of both, reader Kristin Ingwell Goode recommends the self-serve farmers market Salad Days Farm in nearby Woodford County and Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, a restaurant and market in Frankfort.

Salad Days is located at 215 Craigs Creek Road in Versailles, and the farm store is in the big white barn there. It’s open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to its website, the farm store offers a wide variety of organic produce, especially leafy greens, along with local eggs, honey, elderberry syrup and hot sauce made from ingredients grown right on the farm.

Salad Days takes its name from Shakespearean literature, which according to the farm’s website, “first appeared in his 1606 ‘Antony and Cleopatra.’ It originally indicated a distant time of youthful naivete, but has been adapted to mean a time in one’s life when things are vibrant, full of vim, vigor and at the peak of one’s abilities.”

Located at 863 Wilkinson Blvd. in Frankfort, Locals is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

As both a pizza pub and a hub for food, Locals also has a market that aims to offer farmers in the area a consistent venue for selling their farm-fresh produce. Locals brings products from more than 60 area vendors together under one roof, offering a variety and convenience that’s hard to beat.

Wilmore Farmers Market

The Wilmore Farmers Market is an outdoor market located at 335 East Main St. in Wilmore. Vendors sell local-only products, including fresh vegetables, meats, starter and other plants, cut flowers, farm-fresh eggs, honey, crafts and pastries and breads.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May through October.

Nicholasville Farmers’ Market

Another Jessamine County offering, the Nicholasville Farmers’ Market is located in the local health department parking lot at 210 East Walnut St. It sells vegetables, starter plants, preserves and even fresh-ground coffee.

You can find the market open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting the second week of May through to October.