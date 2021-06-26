Farmers mark seven months of protest against new agri laws; to submit memoranda to governors

With their protest against the Centre's three agri laws completing seven months, farmers are observing 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy day' on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various points on the Delhi border, Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas is being marked all over India to mark the completion of seven months of the farmers' protests and 46 years after the promulgation of Emergency in India in 1975.

According to the Indian Express, farmers have decided to march towards the National Capital on Saturday. Thousands of farmers from Saharanpur and Sisauli in western Uttar Pradesh reached Ghazipur Gate led by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait, reported news agency PTI. Farmers were also seen on tractors, ready for a rally, the Express report said.

Meanwhile, the BKU dismissed reports of Rakesh Tikait being arrested as completely baseless and said he is present at the Ghazipur border.

Three Delhi Metro stations closed

The Delhi Police tightened security arrangements across borders of the National Capital in view of the anticipated protest march by farmers, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, citing security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that three stations on the Yellow Line " Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines, and Vidhan Sabha "will remain closed for the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). " Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I ¤¥¤ª¤¯¤¾ ¤®¤¾¤¸¥¤ ¤ª¤¹¤¨¥¤😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

Farmers to submit memoranda to governors

Also on Saturday, the representatives of farmers will seek to submit memoranda to governors in various states.

The memorandums to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind would be given to mark the completion of seven months of farmers' agitation against the three Central legislations, Bharatiya Kisan Union's all-India president Naresh Tikait had said on Friday while addressing the farmers after leading a rally of 100 tractors from Muzaffarnagar to the UP Gate protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad.

In Haryana, farmers began marching from Panchkula towards the Governor's residence in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.

Haryana: A large number of farmers in Panchkula march towards Governor's residence in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum seeking repeal of new farm laws pic.twitter.com/y3NEyyv2Am

The BKU (Chaduni) had said that on the call of the SKM, farmers of the state will march to the Governor's house in Chandigarh and submit a memorandum to be sent to the President. The protesting farmers would assemble in the morning at Panchkula from where they will march towards the Raj Bhawan, it had said.

According to News18, the farmers of Punjab will also hold a protest at the Raj Bhavan of the state in Chandigarh. While thousands of farmers from Haryana will enter Chandigarh from the Panchkula side, those from Punjab will come from the Mohali side. The farmers from Punajb were slated to gather at the gurudwara Amb Sahib in Mohali while those from Haryana were to assemble at gurudwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula at 11 am.

Tight security arrangements in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, in view of the farmers' programme, the Chandigarh Police has put in place tight security arrangements. According to a statement issued by the Chandigarh traffic police on Friday, 13 entry and exit points in Chandigarh will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

"In view of the law and order situation in the city, following entry/exit points will remain closed on 26 June from 10 am to 6 pm. These are Mullanpur barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Sector 5/8 turn, Hirsa Singh Chowk, Sector 7/8 turn, Lake turn, Sector 7 residence cut opposite PRB, Golf turn, Gursagar Sahib turn, Maulijagran bridge, Housing Board near bridge, Kishangarh turn and Matour Barrier," the statement said and advised general public to avoid these routes and stay at home except in case of any emergency.

Protests by farmers growing wheat, sugarcane, mango, apple, green gram, paddy, jowar and others continue in different parts of the country for remunerative guaranteed prices, the SKM statement said. As an expression of solidarity, one such rally is also being planned in Massachusetts, USA, the SKM said.

According to the Indian Express report, the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union on Friday announced that if the issues related to the farm labourers are not resolved by 9 August, they they will start a three-day dharna in Patiala, the hometown of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

We are with the protesting farmers, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday, extending support to the agitating farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "It's simple:We are with the protesting farmers".

Party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress strongly supports the peaceful protest of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the withdrawal of these three laws. They have also been demanding that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a tractor parade by farmers in Delhi 26 January turned violent.

The last round of talks between the farmer leaders and the government was held on 22 January.

