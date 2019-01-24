Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live scores from Torrey Pines

Follow SN's live leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open, featuring Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods begins his 2019 PGA Tour schedule this week at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Interestingly, Woods' last major tournament win — the 2008 U.S. Open — came at Torrey Pines, where he also won the Farmers in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013.

The Farmers Insurance Open is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes. The 14-time major winner traditionally begins his golf year with the tournament since it's right in his wheelhouse. He's looking to pick up where he left off in 2018 following a victory at the Tour Championship — his first PGA Tour win in more than five years.

MORE: Watch the Farmers Insurance Open live and on-demand with fuboTV

Defending champion Jason Day, world No. 2 Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are also among notables in a competitive field.

Follow Tiger and the rest below with our live Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard.

