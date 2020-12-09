Farmers' Hindusthan bandh perfect answer to government-backed anarchy: Shiv Sena

ANI
·2 min read
Representataive Image
Representataive Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Calling Tuesday's Bharat bandh by protesting farmers a perfect answer to "government-backed anarchy", Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is calling the agitators Khalistanis to get "political mileage" by projecting itself as a "saviour".

"The Hindusthan bandh called by the farmers, whom the BJP is calling terrorists and Khalistanis, was widely successful... The BJP's cyber cell has control over every medium and system. Nevertheless, they could not stop the farmers' movement and its effect was seen across the country. This is the perfect answer to government-backed anarchy," Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The party alleged that the topic of Khalistan, which was "over", is linked to the farmers' movement to create an "illusion" to spread a "perpetual fear" in the country.

"The issue of Khalistan is over, but lies are being spread that there are Khalistanis in the farmers' movement... By placing a hanging sword of perpetual fear on the country, the government is trying to get political mileage by projecting themselves as saviours," it said.

The party slammed the central government for accusing the opposition of spreading anarchy by siding with the agitating farmers and asked why the Centre is not saying anything to international leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who supported the farmers' agitation.

"The government is saying that the opposition has taken the side of the farmers to create anarchy. Farmers' organisations have called for a shutdown. No political party is involved in this. The opposition only supported the farmers, what is wrong with it," asked the Shiv Sena.

"Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the farmers' movement... 37 British MPs have also shown support for the movement. In addition, UN Secretary-General and spokesman Antonio Guterres have commented that "people have the right to agitate peacefully". Are the Canadian Prime Minister and others trying to create chaos in Hindusthan? If so, then the government should show courage and take action against them," added the party mouthpiece. (ANI)

