Farmers cut firebreaks as 40-hectare fire encroaches on outskirts of Calgary

Fire crews are working to extinguish a large grassfire that started on a rural property northwest of Calgary.

Batt. Chief Alistair Robin said the fire started Sunday afternoon near 144th Avenue and 85th Street N.W.

Rocky View County's fire department and 11 trucks from the Calgary Fire Department are on scene, and a helicopter is on standby at Springbank Airport to assist if needed.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 hectares, and farmers were cutting firebreaks to help keep the blaze contained.

Robin said no structures were burned on the property where the fire started, but did say some farmhouses and Bearspaw Christian School are nearby.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.