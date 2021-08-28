Haryana Police Lathi-Charge Farmers Protesting CM Khattar Meet, Several Injured

Several farmers blocked multiple roads across Haryana to protest police brutality against other farmers in Karnal on Saturday, 28 August. The Haryana Police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge against farmers who were protesting against a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza. According to a The Indian Express report, several farmers were injured injured as the police used riot gear to disperse them.

This is how Khattar Govt treats it’s own farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Tcm5eYaC7j — Amaan (@amaanbali) August 28, 2021

One visual shared on social media shows a man holding a bandage to his head with blood on his shirt and leg.

The farmers were reportedly protesting against a meeting organised by senior BJP leaders in Haryana and were gathering outside Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal, where the meeting was scheduled to take place.

According to a The Indian Express report, the farmers tried to block BJP vehicles moving towards the hotel but were unable to do so due to heavy police presence. The clashes took place when farmers refused to disperse from the National Highway, resulting in the police action.

Reacting to the clashes, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “When the blood of the farmer is shed, India bows its head in shame.”

