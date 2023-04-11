Farmers Business Network(R) Announced As Field to Market’s Newest Qualified Data Management Partner

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture™ announced that Farmers Business Network (FBN®), a global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, has become their newest Qualified Data Management Partner (QDMP), integrating the sustainability metrics of the Fieldprint Platform™ into their program. This partnership provides a new one-stop-shop for farmers to evaluate profitability, productivity and sustainability options for their operation.

Integration is made possible through Field to Market's Fieldprint Application Programming Interface, which connects sustainability metrics and algorithms from the Fieldprint Platform directly into FBN's software solutions, enabling farmers to assess the environmental performance of their management practices against regional, state and national benchmarks for Field to Market's eight sustainability metrics.

FBN is a global farmer-to-farmer network and independent AgTech platform whose mission is to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working toward a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 55,000 members to the network with a common goal of maximizing their farm's profit potential. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping to reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops.

FBN's Gradable platform was launched by FBN in September 2020 and provides new technology that facilitates grain transactions between producers and commercial buyers, and also provides services that facilitate the scoring, sourcing, and pricing of Low-Carbon Grain. Gradable fully integrates with FBN farmer-facing technology as well as commercial buyer grain accounting systems, and has attracted billions of bushels to the platform. Gradable not only strengthens the relationship between grain buyers and sellers, but also enables comprehensive environmental transparency and supports a market for premium, environmentally-scored grain.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Qualified Data Management Partner with Field to Market," says Steele Lorenz, Head of Sustainable Business at FBN. "Through this integration, we're expanding our innovative sustainability solutions, providing more value to the farmers and commercial agriculture businesses that use our software."

With this integration, farmers can document and demonstrate their sustainability performance using the common measurement framework offered by the Fieldprint Platform, an outcomes-based and metrics-driven sustainability measurement platform that is supported by over 170 organizations across the agricultural value chain.

As demand from downstream companies continues to grow, FBN anticipates enrolling millions of acres in the next few years, with thousands of growers participating in Field to Market Continuous Improvement Projects.

"Field to Market envisions a technology landscape that offers farmers robust sustainability analytics in the platform of their choice, and this partnership helps bring that vision to life," says Field to Market Vice President of Science and Technology Paul Hishmeh. "We're excited to see and incorporate FBN's innovative approaches in using remote sensed data products for smart inputs and data validation."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with FBN and further support farmers in making informed sustainability decisions on their operation," says Field to Market President Scott Herndon.

CONTACT:

Keith Chapman, media@farmersbusinessnetwork.com

Katrina Stacey, kstacey@fieldtomarket.org

About Field to Market:

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture™ brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; food, feed, beverage, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production. Field to Market is comprised of over 170 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, with members employing more than 5 million people and representing combined revenues totaling over $1.5 trillion. To learn more, visit: www.fieldtomarket.org.

About FBN:

Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 55,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm's profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings.

FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN network has grown to cover more than 117 million acres of member farms in the US and Canada. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has principal offices in San Carlos, CA, Chicago, IL, Sioux Falls, SD and a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com.

"Farmers Business Network", "FBN", and "FBN Direct" are registered trademarks or service marks of Farmer's Business Network, Inc.

