Farmer vs. Carroll: Tevin Farmer retains IBF junior lightweight title with unanimous decision win, calls out Gervonta Davis

PHILADELPHIA — It wasn't pretty, but at the end, Tevin Farmer's accuracy and precision were enough for him to get past the wild, high-volume punching of Jono Carroll.

Fighting in his home of Philadelphia, at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Friday night, Farmer made sure that his clean punching and slick boxing style propelled him to victory to retain his IBF junior lightweight crown, as judges awarded him the unanimous decision by the scores of 117-110 and 117-111 twice.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Afterward, Farmer proceeded to call out WBA titleholder Gervonta Davis for a unification bout, although Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn didn't publicly call out "Tank" with a $5 million offer in tow as he alluded to earlier in the week.

"Everybody knows what Gervonta Davis got offered. What is Tevin Farmer being offered?" Farmer said during his post-fight interview in the ring.

He added: "I feel like me and him, we built this fight up from 2014 to now. So, I think we should both get fair money, life-changing money. To answer your question, yes I do want Gervonta Davis ... if the business is right."

Davis, though, wasn't impressed with Farmer's performance against Carroll, vowing to eviscerate the IBF titleholder if they do clash.





:joy::joy::joy::joy: boy I’ll smoke that boy like a blunt — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 16, 2019





Story continues

Even if Farmer's performance was stronger Friday night and Davis seemed more game for making the fight happen, cementing it will be a tall order, considering the former fights under DAZN and the latter under PBC/Mayweather Promotions. Still, Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs) did get the victory for his third consecutive title defense, so lining up the fight is something that will at least have to be broached. And Hearn thinks those title defenses justify significant levels up in pay scale for Farmer. Those levels up might not be remotely close to Davis' checks, considering the latter boxer remains undefeated and flat out the bigger star, but of course Hearn's going to try to leverage the most money possible for his client.

"Tevin's worked himself into a position now where he's a valuable commodity in the American fight game," Hearn said. "He's had three world championship defenses in four months; 'Tank's' had three world championship fights in about five years. There is a mandatory for Tevin as well to deal with, but that's the fight. That's the fight that will secure Tevin's legacy in the sport."

Carroll, a game Irish challenger, muddied up Friday night's fight early, throwing a lot more punches than the champion. But Farmer still managed to find and pick his spots, throwing selective punches that landed efficiently enough to convince the judges that precise punching means more than reckless punching. Farmer put together his best round of the fight in the 11th frame, rocking Carroll with a right hook and left uppercut, followed up with a lightning-quick combo that staggered the challenger enough to threaten a stoppage victory for the champ. The round showed what Farmer could do when fighting in the middle of the ring — a strategy he inexplicably abandoned, showing a willingness to stay in the trenches with Carroll and deal with his wheelhouse of erratic punching.

"I could have stayed on the outside all night," Farmer said after the fight, "but then it would have been too easy."

That claim is debatable. What's not is that the final punch totals were staggering to digest, as Carroll threw in excess of 1,200 punches, while landing 294 of them, with Farmer landing 35 percent of his punches for the victory.

Here's what happened between Farmer and Carroll.

(All times Eastern.)

Main Card

Main Event: Tevin Farmer def. Jono Carroll by unanimous decision (117-110, 117-111, 117-111) to retain IBF junior lightweight title

Round 12: Farmer has a pep in his step, peppering Carroll with stinging jabs early on. Somehow, Carroll is still punching — no legs and all, fighting on fumes and pride. Left hook from Farmer rocks Carroll's chin. There's the final bell. Here's the bottom line on this fight — Farmer was clearly the more accurate, cleaner-punching boxer, but he didn't throw enough punches. Carroll managed to muster a much higher punching volume, but came up wildly missing or ineffective with a bulk of those shots. The edge has got to go to the champ if you ask us. If you have it closer, fine. But the swing rounds, to us, went to the champ. Let's see how the judges score this one. (118-110 Farmer)

Round 11: The tape on Carroll's gloves have unraveled as the ref stops the action, so the challenger's corner can fix the issue. Farmer's got to be careful here, as you know that Carroll is going to be extra wild punching in these next two rounds. Why does Farmer insist on playing the ropes, when he has been way more effective in the middle of the ring, making Carroll miss, while sticking his own punches? Right hook and left uppercut rock Carroll. Two more punches and Carroll is driven back and in serious trouble. Right hook lands, left hook lands. Carroll is hurt! That was Farmer's best round yet by far. Farmer could've gotten a stoppage there if he had more time in that round. Let's see if the champ can end it in the 12th. (108-101 Farmer)

Round 10: Right uppercut followed by a left hook and another right uppercut. See, Farmer can land at a dizzying rate to pressure Carroll, but for whatever reason, he takes his foot off the gas. But we do see Farmer getting looser with his punch selection, piecing together punches more freely and planting them on Carroll's face, including a big left hook that rocked the Irish fighter's chin to end the round. (98-92 Farmer)

Round 9: Although Farmer is landing clean shots, they come at a selective rate. Carroll continues swinging wildly, but you've got to wonder how the judges are viewing his volume punching. Are they giving him points and rounds that Farmer thinks he's winning? (88-83 Farmer)

Round 8: Carroll doing a good job muddying up these last couple of rounds, but Farmer is still finding ways to land punches. He's just not punching enough and we'll see how the judges view that if it comes down to the cards. Ugly round, but one we'll give to Farmer by the slightest edge. Far from a dominating performance here from the champ, but his efficiency and boxing slickness and guile must be noted. (78-74 Farmer)

Round 7: Triple jab there from Farmer early on followed by a right hook that connects seconds later. Farmer and Carroll are talking to each other a lot this round. Jab and hook land for Carroll now, as the challenger digs into the champ. Sometimes Carroll's high-volume punching could pay dividends. Connecting on more shots and even combinations gave him the seventh. (68-65 Farmer)

Round 6: Farmer has that high shoulder up absorbing most of Carroll's punches while picking his spots and landing punches of his own. Yet, Carroll is still mauling Farmer, walking him down and smothering the champ, but largely coming up empty. (59-55 Farmer)

Round 5: A right uppercut from Farmer sends Carroll's mouthpiece flying, drawing oohs and ahhs from the crowd. Clearly, Farmer is more technically sound and slicker and it's showing, as he picks his spots and lands clean punches, while Carroll continues to swing freely — mostly hitting, but not penetrating the champ's guard or missing altogether. (49-46 Farmer)

Round 4: Farmer comes out ducking and dodging Carroll's shots, before landing a solid left hook. Carroll keeps punching, but how long can he keep this pace? Farmer is already making him pay due to his reckless punching volume. The champ seems to be getting more and more comfortable in the pocket, while Carroll's stamina seems to be an early issue. Right uppercut and right hook landing cleanly for Farmer followed by a flurry from the champ in the waning seconds of the round. (39-37 Farmer)

Round 3: Carroll is throwing a lot more punches than Farmer right now. But you could see the champ trying to figure his challenger out. Farmer leans in with his shoulder and peppers Carroll with some stinging jabs. You wonder how spent Carroll got from throwing all those shots early on, as Farmer punishes the Irish fighter with an uppercut and a few more shots that land cleanly. Carroll needs to get his wind back, while Farmer is cool and composed as could be, landing clean, stinging punches that round. (29-28 Farmer)

Round 2: Farmer opens the second with jabs that lead to body work, with Carroll responding with a barrage of body shots of his own that really just hit "The American Idol's" arms, but looked good as the Irish fighter was throwing them. Seconds later, though, and Carroll does a good job digging into the body with shots that do land. Carroll smiling at the champ now, before landing a right to the body. And more body shots from Carroll landing now. Giving Carroll credit, he said all promotion long that he was going to press the champ and he did just that in the second round. (19-19)

Round 1: Farmer coming out pumping and trying to assert the jab in the opening seconds. Chants of "Let's go Carroll" and "Let's go Farmer" being exchanged by the crowd here. Good atmosphere in the building for sure. Sequences, where each fighter landed body shots out of the clinch, was the main action that we witnessed in the opening round, as both were very much trying to feel each other out here early on. (10-9 Farmer)

10:58 p.m.: Here comes the champ. Applause for Tevin Farmer as he enters the ring in the red, white and blue to the sounds of DMX's "Where the Hood At?" Farmer's IBF junior lightweight title is on the line and a possible unification shot against WBA champ Gervonta Davis lies in the balance.

10:56 p.m.: Many of the Irish fans here at Liacouras Center are being drowned out by boos, as Jono Carroll enters the ring decked out in green during St. Patrick's Day weekend here in Philly.

10:48 p.m.: During her post-fight interview with DAZN, Taylor reinforces that she wants to capture the undisputed lightweight crown as her next step, before trying to set up a superfight with Amanda Serrano.

Co-main event: Katie Taylor destroys Rose Volante with ninth-round TKO to win WBO lightweight championship

Round 9: That's it. The ref stops the action 1:31 into the ninth round, as Taylor was hitting Volante with too many unanswered shots. All one-way traffic there. What a dominant victory from Katie Taylor, who now captures the WBO lightweight world championship and has three of the four titles in the division. She's now one piece away from being crowned undisputed champion and could get the WBC title owned by Delfine Persoon, perhaps on June 1 on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller card at Madison Square Garden.





3 OUT OF 4! @KatieTaylor just needs one last piece to solve the Undisputed puzzle!



What a performance pic.twitter.com/LeFJRfnC5j



— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 16, 2019





Round 8: Taylor comes out her corner blasting Volante with a barrage of rights and lefts, as the ref leans in closer to get a better look. She's threatening a stoppage victory, but Volante manages to hold on and slow down the Irish warrior's onslaught. More lightning-quick rights and lefts to the face that Volante eats flush. Ouch. At this rate, Taylor wants the knockout ... and badly. And she just might get it. (80-71 Taylor)

Round 7: For a split-second in the seventh, a clinch led to Volante getting Taylor in a headlock. A look of relief came over the Brazilian champ's face because it was one of the few moments in this fight where she didn't take punishment. Katie Taylor is in complete control. (70-62 Taylor)

Round 6: What's got to be deflating to Volante is that Taylor is keeping her guessing, as she roared out of the gate in the sixth round with a right-left combo up top followed by more punishing body shots moments later. Volante barely has a bounce in her step due to all those punches to the body that she has received. (60-53 Taylor)

Round 5: Taylor starts the round digging into Volante with uppercuts, transitioning to a pair of left hooks moments later, and another uppercut to the body. Make no mistakes about it, these body shots are ripping Volante, as the Brazilian fighter is getting slower and slower as this bout goes on. A crunching right hand to the body really had Volante moving gingerly as the round's final seconds waned away. Taylor is systematically breaking Volante down. (50-44 Taylor)

Round 4: Taylor just unleashed a strong left-right-left hook combination in the center of the ring. Taylor is making sure that Volante's U.S. debut is as painful as possible. (40-35 Taylor)

Round 3: Not as much action as the first two rounds, but the slight nod goes to Taylor. (30-26 Taylor)

Round 2: Volante is a busy puncher, but she's off balance and teetering while throwing a lot of her shots. Meanwhile, Taylor is keeping her steady base, wobbling the Brazilian fighter with a right hook in the second round to take that one, too, although Volante did perform better in that frame. Taylor slipped at the bell and Volante used the opportunity to stick in a few shots. On another note, these two-minute rounds have to go. As Claressa Shields recently said, make women's bouts 12, three-minute rounds already. (20-17 Taylor)

Round 1: Volante coming out pressuring Taylor, throwing a lot of punches. But Taylor already clips the Brazilian champ with a stiff right hand. And there's a right hook, finding its mark and dropping Volante seconds into the opening round. Volante felt Taylor's power, as the unified champ ended her dominant first round with an overhand right for good measure. (10-8 Taylor)

10:07 p.m.: The co-main event women's lightweight title unification bout between two undefeated champions — Katie Taylor and Rose Volante — is up next, as the crowd is still lit after that last fight.

Maciej Sulecki def. Gabe Rosado by unanimous decision to win vacant WBO international middleweight title

9:57 p.m.: There it is — judges just awarded the bout to Sulecki by unanimous decision (95-91, 95-91, 95-93). As aforementioned, Sulecki clearly won a bulk of the rounds, but Rosado was so devastating in that ninth round, threatening a stoppage, that this one could've been scored closer and pushed to a draw. Still, what a hard-fought, incredible scrap from these middleweights. Sulecki vs. Demetrius Andrade next would be interesting for sure.

9:53 p.m.: Action-packed 10th round, where Rosado was the aggressor and landed the better of the exchanges to the crowd's delight. Sulecki took more rounds in this fight, but Rosado finished the bout so strongly — with two knockdowns of his own — that we could very well have a draw here. I wouldn't be mad at that at all. Let's see how the judges score this one.

9:48 p.m.: The crowd erupts, as Rosado drops Sulecki with a right hand in the ninth round! Sulecki gets up off the mat and Rosado wobbles him with another right and the Polish fighter is down again! Just like that, Rosado is all the way back in this fight and threatening a stoppage himself. Unbelievable! It's like he's channeling Leo Sporino, his character from "Creed." This crowd is going nuts. Tenth and final round next.





OH MY GOSH THIS IS A WAR! #RosadoSulecki pic.twitter.com/MkF8UL2o47 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) March 16, 2019





9:44 p.m.: Rosado with a flurry of punches and Sulecki responds with a left-right hook combination on the chin of the hometown fighter to drop him for the second time in this bout. Rosado is in trouble! He got up and taunted Sulecki, surviving the eighth round, but it's apparent that the Polish fighter is in real control here.

9:40 p.m.: Knowing he's well behind on the cards, Rosado is really measuring up his right hand and swinging for the fences. But Sulecki was able to deflect or diminish most of those power punches with his defense.

9:32 p.m.: A few sequences in the fifth round had Rosado peppering Sulecki with quick shots, but the Polish fighter still landed the more powerful punches in the round and has been doing so over the course of this fight thus far.

9:27 p.m.: Sulecki is doing a good job landing overhand shots above Rosado's guard, doing damage in the fourth round. Rosado battled back like the fighter he is over the final 30 seconds of the frame, but it was still Sulecki's round.

9:18 p.m.: WBO titleholder Demetrius Andrade just quietly took a seat ringside by Sugar Ray Leonard, keeping a close eye on the action, which could very well result in his next opponent. He's now joining DAZN's broadcast team.

9:15 p.m.: It didn't take long for Sulecki to silence the Philly crowd, as he dropped Rosado with a thudding overhand right in the opening round. Rosado shook it off, but felt every bit of that shot.









9:10 p.m.: The bright lights are on and this Philly crowd just gave it up for its "People's Champ" Gabe Rosado, as he entered the ring to the sounds of the late Big Pun's classic "100%."

8:45 p.m.: Short break here as the Matchroom Boxing main card on DAZN is set to go to a world feed at 9 p.m., beginning with Gabe Rosado vs. Maciej Sulecki for the vacant WBO international middleweight title. Earlier this week, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said the winner of the bout should get a shot at WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, so there's plenty at stake here.

8:35 p.m.: This one is a wrap. Shortly after opening up a gash above Young's left eye, Campbell landed yet another one of those vaunted left hooks — this one landing flush in the face, buckling his opponent. The U.K. fighter landed a barrage of punches seconds later, forcing the ref to step in and stop the bout. Impressive fifth-round TKO, to say the least.

COOL HAND LUKE! ❄ @Luke11Campbell turned it on and got the KO in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/T4AZp48siC — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) March 16, 2019

"Heavy-Handed" Luke might be a more apt nickname after this one. That's three straight victories for Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) after losing a September 2017 fight to Jorge Linares by split decision. The full undercard results are below.

8:32 p.m.: With less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth round, Campbell once again landed a punishing hook to the body that caused a delayed reaction and knockdown as Young crouched down in pain. This time, however, the ref did register a count.

8:26 p.m.: Awkward sequence in the third round, as Campbell landed a sweeping left hook to the body that caused a delayed reaction from Young as the Mexican fighter took a knee. For whatever reason, the ref didn't register a count and instead instructed Campbell to continue fighting. Campbell responded by peppering Young with a plethora of punches the remainder of the round. He's up comfortably in this bout set for 10 rounds.

8:10 p.m.: Raymond Ford just won his four-round pro debut via unanimous decision. With quick hands and nice footwork, the Camden product definitely seems like a prospect to keep an eye on. Up next is "Cool Hand" Luke Campbell vs. Adrian Young in lightweight action.

7:56 p.m.: The crowd, which is still filing in, just came alive seeing Ford drop Johnson with a scintillating left hook in the opening round. The way the 19-year-old sat on the punch was nasty. Before the opening bell even began, a fan yelled, "Somebody's soul is about to be snatched!" He might be right.

7:45 p.m.: The third fight on the undercard just wrapped up (results below). Super featherweight Raymond Ford, from nearby Camden, N.J., makes his pro debut next against Weusi Johnson at a catchweight of 128 pounds.

Main Card

Main event: Tevin Farmer def. Jono Carroll by unanimous decision (117-110, 117-111, 117-111) to retain IBF junior lightweight title

Co-main event: Katie Taylor def. Rose Volante by ninth-round TKO for Volante’s WBO championship

Maciej Sulecki def. Gabe Rosado via unanimous decision (95-91, 95-91, 95-93) to win vacant WBO international middleweight title

John Joe Nevin vs. Andres Figueroa; lightweights (floater fight)

Undercard Results

Luke Campbell def. Adrian Young by fifth-round TKO; lightweights

Raymond Ford def. Weusi Johnson via unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 39-36); super featherweights

Daniyar Yeleussinov def. Silverio Ortiz by unanimous decision (79-70, 79-71, 79-71); welterweights

Avery Sparrow def. Hank Lundy via majority decision (94-94, 96-92, 95-93); lightweights

D’Mitrius Ballard def. Victor Fonseca by fifth-round TKO; super middleweights

Farmer vs. Carroll latest news

— If successful against Jono Carroll on Friday night, Tevin Farmer and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, plan on publicly calling Gervonta Davis out for a junior lightweight title-unification bout.

— Tevin Farmer gives his hot take on why the top junior lightweights aren’t fighting each other and what it will take to change that.

—Everything you need to know about how to watch and live-stream Farmer vs. Carroll.

— Tevin Farmer had to reinvent himself to become champion after suffering four losses professionally and even more personally.

— Throughout her boxing career, Katie Taylor has entered each bout the same way — with a pre-fight prayer read by her mom. Here, Taylor speaks about the pre-fight ritual and her fighting legacy with Sporting News.

— If Taylor defeats Rose Volante, she could face Delfine Persoon on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller card at Madison Square Garden on June 1 for the undisputed lightweight crown.

— There’s a clear path for Taylor to become undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Now, it’s just a matter of the Irish warrior getting it done.