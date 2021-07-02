Farmer, Stephenson rally Reds past Padres 5-4 in 9th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night.

Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon (1-1), who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line.

Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds six times in the past two weeks while winning 11 of 12 overall.

Manny Machado gave San Diego a 4-3 lead when he scored from second on a throwing error by rookie third baseman Alejo Lopez in the eighth.

Padres reliever Drew Pomeranz put two runners on in the Reds half of the eighth but got Joey Votto to fly out and Lopez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Pinch-hitter Tommy Pham drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the Padres seventh to tie the score and chase Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo.

Art Warren (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla announced on his personal Twitter account that he had Tommy John surgery. He made two appearances this season before going on the injured list.

Reds: RHP Michael Lorenzen was sent to the Arizona complex for a rehab assignment. Out all season with a shoulder strain, he could be back some time after the All Star break.

UP NEXT

Padres: Right-hander Chris Paddack (4-5) is scheduled to be on the mound Friday for the beginning of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-4) is set to start for the Phillies.

Reds: Host the Cubs for a weekend series. Right-hander Sonny Gray (1-4), coming off the injured list and a rehab stint in the minors, is expected to start the opener Friday against Chicago right-hander Alec Mills (3-1).

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press