Farmer carves world record-setting image of Tutankhamun into field of maize

A farmer has paid tribute to the 100-year anniversary of Tutankhamun’s tomb being found by carving a gigantic image of the late pharaoh into a field of maize.

Tom Pearcy cut more than 5km of pathways into an 15-acre field at York Maze, which contains more than a million maize plants, to create the biggest image of Tutankhamun, which doubles up as a maze.

The image is said to be the equivalent of eight Wembley football pitches and, at more than 100m in diameter, the head of the giant figure is bigger than the Royal Albert Hall.

The image of Tutankhamun created by Tom Pearcy (Danny Lawson/PA)

The maze was officially opened on Friday, with Mr Pearcy saying: “I have always been fascinated by ancient Egypt and the lives of the pharaohs.

Farmer Tom Pearcy at the launch of the York Maze, which this year marks the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb (Danny Lawson/PA)

“King Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus is such an iconic image, it makes a great maize maze which visitors can explore and try to find their way through.

“I have also set a tricky hieroglyphic quiz trail within the maze, a real cornundrum!”

The image is said to cover an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches (Danny Lawson/PA)

The entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in November 1922 but it was not until February 17 1923 that Howard Carter and fellow explorer Lord Carnarvon entered the sealed door to reach the burial chamber.

George Herbert, Eighth Earl of Carnarvon, who officially opened the maze and is the great-grandson of the fifth earl of Carnarvon, who first entered the tomb, said: “(My great-grandfather) would have been amazed, as I am, to see this incredible image of Tutankhamun carved into a field of maize.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, right, with George Herbert, Eighth Earl of Carnarvon (Danny Lawson/PA)

“As a photographer my great-grandfather knew the power of an image to tell a story and made sure that when he and Carter entered the tomb photographs of the discovery were captured and sent around the world.

“It is fantastic that 100 years on this amazing image of Tutankhamun will also be sent around the world.”

The Tutankhamun centenary maze is open for visitors from Saturday July 15 to Monday September 4.