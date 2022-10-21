Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for its 2023 fiscal first quarter, or period ended September 30, 2022, after market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Management will host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results.

The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the call and webcast are:

When: Thursday, November 3, at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wxx2skrz
Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in details and a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.

The audio-only webcast replay will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a leading coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and other allied products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 1,068 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Marketing Contact
Nathalie Oetzel
noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ellipsis
Jeff Majtyka
Investor.relations@farmerbros.com


