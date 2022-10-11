FARM Rio Releases Vegan Lug Sole Shaft Boot in New Colorways

There may not be a happier brand than FARM Rio. The Brazil-based label eschews minimalism for vibrant, nearly mood-enhancing prints in every color of the rainbow.

Though most known for its maxi dresses and skirts, FARM Rio's footwear is not to be overlooked. From crochet platforms to beaded trainers, the offering finds middle ground between classic and creative.

For fall/winter, FARM Rio's Lug Sole Shaft Boot returns in two colorways including a colorblocked sunburst pattern and a multicolor floral. Both styles are 100% vegan and sport a puffed upper with a drawstring collar. Each pair will retail for $330 USD, though the brand also offers a try before you buy option as well.

No official release date has been announced, be sure to visit FARM Rio and select the notification option to get a drop reminder. Take a closer look at both options in the gallery above.

