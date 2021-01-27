Farm Leaders Responsible for R-Day Violence, Claims Delhi Police
In a press meet on Wednesday, 27 January, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava spoke on the violence that occurred during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day, alleging that farmer leaders were responsible for the violence.
“The violence is because of not following the rules and regulations laid down by the Delhi Police,” he said.
The commissioner listed the guidelines that were laid down by the police, stressing that the unions were provided those instructions in writing. “It was given to them in writing that there should be no more than 5,000 tractors in the rally and carrying weapons such as swords etc were not allowed.”
Saying that the leaders failed to follow these instructions, Srinivasan listed the damage done by the violence that took place. “394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards,” ANI quoted.
Srinivasan also claimed that Satnam Singh Pannu gave provocative speeches, Darshan Pal Singh also didn't stick to the route and farmers at Gazipur too got indulged in violence, adding that the farmers “breached their (the police’s) trust.”
Highlighting that the police acted with “responsibility and restraint”, the commissioner said that they used tear gas for the purpose of controlling the crowd.
On the ongoing investigation, he informed, “we have the video footage of those who indulged in the violence and we are analysing them. They are being identified with the help of the face recognition system, they will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them,” ANI quoted. “No one will be spared,” he added.
The police has reportedly taken down the religious flags hoisted at Red Fort as they are now case property in investigation.
More than 25 criminal cases have been registered, 19 accused have been arrested and 50 are detained. Srinivasan also informed that the Special Cell, Crime branch and district police together will investigate the matter further.
He ignored questions on Deep Sidhu, the actor, activist and man with alleged links to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who has claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on 26 January.
(With inputs from ANI)
