New farm laws fail to shed flawed British legacy; red-tapism, disguised middlemen will leave poor farmers high and dry

On 5 June, when the Parliament was not in session due to the worldwide pandemic, the Centre passed three ordinances with the assent of the president of the country. Related to agriculture, the three ordinances namely were >1. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Facilitation and Promotion) Ordinance 2020, >2. The Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinances 2020. >3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The first two ordinances were passed as bills of the same name.

Presented to the Parliament by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on 14 September, these ordinances were passed as bills by the Lower House on 17 September and by the Upper House on 20 September. Both these bills have been central to the protests happening nationwide which have now become laws after the presidential nod.

The Act opens up in the beginning by claiming to create a provision that will enable the farmer to sell his produce at any destination found suitable by 'him'. The Act mentions places of a farmer's concern (cold storage units, farm spaces, factory premises etc.) as places one can use for trading produces other than the APMC mandis.

The Act claims that its main motive is to eliminate the 'middlemen' so that the farmers can enjoy the maximum benefits of their produces. But the Act replaces the 'middlemen' with traders and not consumers in a country like ours, where the use of agricultural products are diversified to a large extent. Henceforth, it becomes an impractical task to expect a farmer to sell the produce directly to the consumers. The middlemen who are officials of the mandis by the virtue of state government laws are not exactly replaced but are alternatively present as traders.

The Act further calls for an electronic platform for the trading of the agricultural produce by the farmers in context to the newly developed independent trading system. In January 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the e-NAM (electronic national market) portal.

Now available as an app and functioning in eight different languages, e-NAM acts as an electronic platform for trading agricultural produce in an APMC mandi area. Since the Act has been passed, the government is claiming that APMC mandis and the newly developed trading system can co-exist together. But the government has failed to explain why the same electronic trading platform cannot be expanded for independent and mandi based trading.

In the Act, provisions for irregularities in the case of independent trading is mentioned. Though, the Act only recognises 'disputes of payments' as irregularities and disputes. Recognition of disputes based on social hierarchies is not evident. Trading as an activity requires communication and involvement of people of various sections of society. Interaction of such kinds can produce conflicts beyond financial irregularities. Even the apparatus created by the Act to tackle such problems is a complicated one.

The Act specifies that the disputes must be filed in front of the sub-divisional magistrate of the sub-division who will then form a committee. The committee will be constituted of two members (representing the two parties) and a chairperson appointed by the sub-divisional magistrate. It is mentioned further that if any of the party is unsatisfied from the decision of the committee, they can report to the joint secretary to the Government of India appointed for this purpose only. The professional problems of the agricultural community by virtue of this Act will now lay in the hands of the executive power of the country.

The Agricultural Produce Market (Regulation) Act is originally a state-driven initiative. It was popular among various state governments during the 1960s and 1970s. The Centre recognised this in the form of the model APMC Act 2003. This act prescribed a transactional chain for the agriculturists to trade their produce.

The model APMC Act of 2003 mentions that the APMC mandis (market places) can only be formed at the initiative of the state governments. The Act acknowledges that the state government understands the local agriculture problem in a better way and thus the responsibility of creating and regulating these mandis was bestowed upon them.

