For farm kids, Halloween trick-or-treating will require adjustments

It’s a Halloween tradition across Southwestern Ontario’s vast farm belt: Kids dress up, pile into the car and head to the nearest town to trick or treat.

But that seasonal rite might look different this year, with uncertainties for both homeowners and trick-or-treaters affecting rural families just like their urban counterparts.

Expect to see fewer country kids descending on small towns and more targeted trick-or-treating stops at the houses of friends and relatives, some officials say.

“I think it’s going to be very mixed this year,” said Lambton County Warden Bill Weber. “People have to be responsible for themselves and do what they believe is best for them and their families.”

Weber said there are no plans for the municipality to put any restrictions on trick-or-treating, adding the region’s top doctor has said it’s a low-risk outdoor activity.

“There’s going to be individuals that are concerned about COVID and they’re going to leave their lights off,” he said. “There are others that realize that kids need to be kids and it’s an outdoor activity.”

Some farm families might drive their costumed kids into a nearby town but only stop at certain houses as opposed to roaming a neighbourhood, said Crispin Colvin, director of Lambton and Middlesex with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“It could be a targeted trick-or-treat at selective places,” Colvin said. “I know some farm families would often take the kids to certain houses in town where you know the people. Some might do that still, some might not.”

He said his grandchildren will be visiting his farm in the country dressed up in their costumes.

A spokesperson for Huron-Perth Public Health, Rita Marshall, said the health unit doesn’t have any qualms about rural folks visiting nearby towns for trick-or-treating, so long as they follow safety guidelines.

The health unit recommends kids, both rural and urban, should trick-or-treat only in their household group, leave ample space between other groups on roads and stairways, bring along hand sanitizer and incorporate a non-medical mask as part of their costume.

Southwestern Public Health, which covers Oxford and Elgin counties, St. Thomas and Woodstock, issued similar guidance for Halloween this year.

“With our relatively low rates in the region, Hallowe’en activities including a limited trick-or-treat night may proceed,” Joyce Lock, medical officer of health, said in a release. “I recommend families pay close attention to our COVID-19 cases as we lead up to Oct. 31 and adjust plans as needed.”

