Farm formerly belonging to country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw for sale at $9.9M

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. —A stunning 135-acre farm in Williamson County that formerly belonged to a country music power couple is for sale for nearly $10 million.

The farm, which was formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, was listed in 2014 as part of the couple's 750-acre home.

The sprawling land was divided into multiple tracts. The couple sold part of their farm earlier this year. This property, 4009 Carters Creek Pike, was listed this week.

The sale will include the farm, serene pond, 13-stall barn and a historic log home built in 1850. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was formerly one of the largest plantations in Williamson County.

The historic Samuel S. Morton cabin is two stories and outfitted with modern amenities. A stone walkway leads to the home's double-doored entry. The 3,300-square foot home features six fireplaces, three bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout. The log walls are exposed in some rooms, including the home's screened-in back porch.

The home is less than 15 minutes from downtown Franklin, a city just 20 miles south of Nashville.

The McEwen Group, a Columbia-based real estate agency that is representing the sale, described the property as "one of the most beautiful farms in the mid-state" and "one of the most desirable locations in Middle Tennessee."

