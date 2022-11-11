Farm Credit Announces Recipients of Annual Farmers on the Rise Award Program

Horizon Farm Credit announced the ten recipients of their 2022 Farmers on the Rise program, awarding young, beginning, small, minority, and/or veteran farmers with $10,000 towards their operation.

2022 Farmers on the Rise Award Recipients

Rewarding the Next Generation of Ag

Mechanicsburg, PA – Farm Credit recently announced the ten recipients of their 2022 Farmers on the Rise program, awarding $100,000 in prizes to young, beginning, small, minority, and/or veteran farmers in their territory. The following agriculturalists received this year’s honor:

  • Michael and Marion Alway of Boyce, Virginia

  • Kristi and Devin Barto of Landisville, Pennsylvania

  • Ryan Brown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

  • Tyler Butts of Hedgesville, West Virginia

  • Ariel Herrod of Clear Spring, Maryland

  • Shawn Lawrence of Littlestown, Pennsylvania

  • Nia Nyamweya of Bethesda, Maryland

  • Josh Smith and Amanda Fabi of Greenwood, Delaware

  • Robert Todd of Downingtown, Pennsylvania

  • Renee Wilson of Parkton, Maryland

“This year, we received over 120 applications from producers located across our 100 county footprint,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “It’s truly inspiring to hear their agricultural stories and learn about their future plans. We’re honored to support this year’s recipients as they look to grow their businesses and expand their local impact.”

The contest was open to applicants that identify with at least one of the following categories: 18 to 35 years of age, a minority farmer, a veteran farmer, small farm operator with annual gross ag income less than $250,000, or a beginning farmer with at least two years of farming experience, but no more than 10 years of farming experience. To learn more about the program, visit farmersontherise.com.

About Horizon Farm Credit
Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative, part of the national Farm Credit System, owned by its member‐borrowers. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $5.9 billion in loans outstanding. Horizon Farm Credit serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at horizonfc.com.

