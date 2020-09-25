Farm Bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attends protest in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 25 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday attended a protest in Amritsar against farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament.

Visuals from the site showed Majithia among hundreds of protestors, raising slogans against the Bills.

Several other parts of the country, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka also saw similar agitations as farmer unions and political parties participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh'.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell their produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

