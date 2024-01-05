Farke on Spence decision, importance of characters and believing in FA Cup

Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Leeds United's FA Cup match against Peterborough Unitedon Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Farke confirmed Sam Byram will miss the game with a hamstring strain, with Pascal Struijk and Joe Gelhardt also unavailable. He also confirmed that Liam Cooper is a doubt, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow will be sidelined for around seven weeks with a finger injury.

He said "nothing major" happened for the club to decide to end Djed Spence's loan deal, but that they "analysed the first half of the season and impressions over the festive period" to make the decision. He added that the 23-year-old is "a cool guy with a good heart and we wish him all the best".

He added: "Not one player needs sympathy. It is a privileged position to be a football player. I want to also highlight it wasn't the easiest period for him. Sometimes it doesn't fit and it it doesn't work out, and you have to make a decision."

On whether the full-back position is a priority in the transfer window, Farke said: "No emergency case. We won't fall asleep because we brought Djed in as players were injured at the time. We have several options. If there is opportunity, at the end we will analyse and assess options and we will only do things we are 100% convinced of."

Asked about the risk of bringing in new players to the group, he said: "Wherever I go, I am always careful. One thing is quality and potential of a player, but also we get personality and characters who defend the shirt of a club and love the badge of a club."

He said he is "not interested" in rumours around Luke Ayling's future and that "so far no player is in my office asking to leave", adding: "In the summer I couldn't close the door early enough. I wanted to lock my door with a key. We are in a better situation now as a club and in the table, and everyone is buying into it."

On the FA Cup, he said: "I'm a big believer in cup competitions. I want to go as far as we can. I want to win each and every round. I know it is not realistic we will win the FA cup, but it's a big competition with big history and is an opportunity for us to present our best."