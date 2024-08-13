Farke on Ayling's return for Boro cup test and signings

Manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Leeds United begin their Carabao Cup campaign against last season's semi-finalists Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Wednesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Leeds showed defensive frailties in the 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, but Farke does not believe his side were too open and said there is no confidence issue in his defence. He will be making changes but the side will be a competitive one: "All players are fit and available. We're realistic and don't expect to win the cup, but we want to win the game. We'll perhaps rotate more than we normally do."

On the return of Middlesbrough captain Luke Ayling to Elland Road: "I wish I'd had him in his prime. He is an outstanding character and player - one of the best I've ever worked with."

On Wednesday's opponents: "We know we face one of the best sides in this league - one of the favourites to finish in the top six at least. They have a really good coach and real quality players. A good blend of experience. They will come with confidence after a first win and a proper cup run last season. They will try to repeat this again."

On more signings before the transfer deadline later this month: "I'm totally calm - there's no panic. We have a really good group. We don't need just numbers but quality."