Farhan Calls Out News Anchors For Putting Rhea Through 'Hell'

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond. Rhea has spent nearly a month in jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Welcoming the decision, actor Farhan Akhtar held news channels accountable for dragging Rhea through hell. "Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that".

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Now go fight elections on real issues, for the people and get elected by the people. Don't fight them at the altar of a girl's life, a family's peace and by exploiting tragedy. Serve the people. Not your vested interests".

Expressing his relief at the court's judgment Anubhav Sinha wrote that the CBI should now investigate who were running the murder conspiracy theory. "The Next thing CBI should probably investigate is who were the people running the Sushant murder conspiracy theory and why. They must go to jail", Sinha tweeted.

