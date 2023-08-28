Farhan Akhtar Production ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ Sets Prime Video Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video India has set a global premiere date for crime thriller series “Bambai Meri Jaan,” produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar.

Created by Rensil D’Silva (“Dial 100”) and Shujaat Saudagar (“The Underbug”) and directed by Saudagar, the Amazon original 10-episode series is based on a story by S. Hussain Zaidi (“Lahore Confidential”). Set in post-independence India, the series chronicles the life and rise of a young man torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

Excel is one of India’s leading studios. The outfit’s Prime Video series “Dahaad,” produced alongside Tiger Baby, premiered at the Berlinale earlier this year. The studio’s previous collaborations with Prime Video include “Inside Edge,” “Made in Heaven” and “Mirzapur.” Excel’s film “Don 3,” directed by Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh, is in the works.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video, said: “’Bambai Meri Jaan’ is an intricate and intriguing story of dreams and ambitions, where the insatiable hunger for power defines one’s choices. The story is like an immaculate symphony that delves deep into the psyche and emotions of its key characters, as they struggle with the consequences of their own choices.”

Sidhwani added: “Set in the post-independence era, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world.”

Saudagar said: “’Bambai Meri Jaan’ deals with the complexity of nature vs nurture. Thematically stories which relate to dysfunctional relationships have always attracted me to tell a cinematic narrative. ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ weaves the saga of a family inhabiting and growing through their trials and tribulations alongside burgeoning post independent Mumbai. We can’t wait to see viewers’ reactions to the series that is so close to our hearts.”

“Bambai Meri Jaan” streams worldwide from Sept. 14.

