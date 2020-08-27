Farhan Akhtar’s Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is All Things Love

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. On Shibani's special day, the actor-filmmaker shared an adorable message for his ladylove. Posting an endearing picture where the duo can be seen colour coordinating in black, Farhan wrote, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar... love you.”

The post has been receiving much love from the couple's friends and fans. Shibani’s sister Anushka Dandekar posted heart emojis on the post, while Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, “Happy birthday Shibani”.

Anusha also shared a birthday post for her baby sister, writing, “Happy Birthday chicken, I don’t think I could love a person more than I love Apeksha and You. There is no bigger protector and anyone braver than you. I love you with all of me... Can’t wait to celebrate soon, miss you so so much”.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating each other for quite a while and have been spending the time together with their pooches and Farhan’s daughter during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple keeps sharing posts to give us a glimpse of how they are spending time at home during the lockdown. A few days back, the model posted a picture of the couple resting in the boxing court. It seems to have been clicked after an intense workout session. She captioned it, “Leaving it all in the ring thanks to the best coach ever.”

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He will next be seen in Toofan, an upcoming Indian 2020 Hindi sports film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In the film, Farhan will essay the role of a national level boxer, along with Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar.