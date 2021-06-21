Fargo stars Steve Buscemi and Frances McDormand reunite after 25 years

Fargo, the original Coen brothers movie and not the TV show that it inspired, is 25 years old this year, if you can believe that.

As part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, there is a series of panels reuniting casts from classic films, one of which has brought Steve Buscemi and Frances McDormand back together to reminisce about the blackly comic crime film.

The stars, who played criminal Carl Showalter and police officer Marge Gunderson, respectively, shared some anecdotes about the film after a screening of it on Friday (June 18).

Among the things they said (via Entertainment Weekly) was the amusing story of how two of the film's props have become part of local culture in North Dakota and Minnesota.

During filming, the cast and crew started to notice that the Paul Bunyan statue they had erected for the film had become a tourist spot, with McDormand stating: "We finally realised that people were bringing their kids out before bed to see the statue.

"All these families would come and they park and all the kids would be in their pyjamas and they just they just sit in their car and look at the statue. That's how little there is to do in North Dakota."

Joel Coen, who was also on the panel, further revealed that the woodchipper is a fixture at the Minnesota town of Delano's annual Fourth of July parades, which is quite funny considering what (or who) was thrown in it during the film.

