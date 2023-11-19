'Fargo' Season 5: See premiere date, cast, trailer as FX series makes long-awaited return

The fifth installment of FX's hit anthology series "Fargo" is almost here.

The drama, based on the 1996 Coen brothers movie, premiered in 2014 with Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks and Allison Tolman starring in the first season.

Since then, three additional installments have aired, with the latest one premiering in September 2020. The fourth season took place in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri and starred Chris Rock.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler rated the fourth season three out of four stars, lauding the season's "strong point of view, impeccable scenery and sharp acting." Lawler notes the season tackles racism and tribalism, and "asks questions about how far anyone will go to help family, or to hurt them."

The fifth installment takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, according to FX.

After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon" in hot water with the authorities, she is suddenly "plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind," according to the series synopsis.

Here's everything you need to know about the newest installment of "Fargo," including the premiere date, cast and trailer.

Season 5 of "Fargo" will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, according to the network.

The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

'Fargo' Season 5 cast

The latest installment stars Juno Temple as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Joe Keery as Tillman's son Gator, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother, Lorraine Lyon.

David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani and Dave Foley fill out the rest of the cast.

'Fargo' Season 5 trailer

FX released the official trailer for the fifth installment of "Fargo" on Oct. 25.

