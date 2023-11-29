'Fargo' Season 5: Schedule, cast, streaming info, how to watch next episode

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon in "Fargo."

The fifth installment of "Fargo" continues with episode 4 − "Insolubilia."

The FX anthology series, based on the 1996 Coen brothers movie, made its return in November with a two-episode premiere.

The fifth installment takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, according to FX.

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon in hot water with the authorities, she is suddenly "plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind," the series synopsis reads.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler rated the new season four out of four stars, writing it's "as sparkling as the snow that covers the cold Minnesota streets in October."

Lawler noted that the season "hits the sweet spot for an anthology: Familiar but still utterly unique, surprising even devoted fans at every turn and making you beg for more."

The drama first premiered in 2014 with Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks and Allison Tolman starring in the first season. Since then, three additional installments have aired, with the latest one premiering in September 2020. The fourth season took place in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri and starred Chris Rock.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest season of "Fargo," including the episode schedule and cast.

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in "Fargo."

'Fargo' Season 5 episodes; how to watch live; streaming info

New episodes air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The first two episodes of the fifth installment premiered on Nov. 21.

According to IMDB, the episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: The Tragedy of Commons − Nov. 21

Episode 2: Trials and Tribulations − Nov. 21

Episode 3: The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions − Nov. 28

Episode 4: Insolubilia − Dec. 5

Episode 5: The Tiger − Dec. 12

Episode 6: The Tender Trap − Dec. 19

Episode 7: Linda − Dec. 26

Episode 8: Blanket − Jan. 2

Episode 9: Title n/a − Jan. 9

Episode 10: Title n/a − Jan. 16

'Fargo' Season 5 cast

The latest installment stars Juno Temple as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Joe Keery as Tillman's son Gator, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother, Lorraine Lyon.

David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, Sienna King and Dave Foley fill out the rest of the cast.

'Fargo' Season 5 trailer

FX released the official trailer for the fifth installment of "Fargo" on Oct. 25.

