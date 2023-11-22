'Fargo' Season 5: Cast, schedule, trailer, how to watch episode 3

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon in "Fargo."

The fifth installment of "Fargo" has made it's much-anticipated debut.

The hit FX anthology series, based on the 1996 Coen brothers movie, made its return Tuesday night with Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh starring in the newest season.

USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler gave the fifth installment four stars, noting that the season "hits the sweet spot for an anthology: Familiar but still utterly unique, surprising even devoted fans at every turn and making you beg for more."

The new season takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, according to FX, as an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon in hot water with the authorities and she is suddenly "plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."

Here's everything you need to know about the latest season of "Fargo," including the episode schedule and cast.

Review: You betcha 'Fargo' is finally great again, thanks to Juno Temple

'Fargo' Season 5 episode schedule: How to watch live

The first two episodes of Season 5 premiered Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Remaining episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights.

Where to stream 'Fargo' Season 5

Episodes will be available for streaming Wednesdays on Hulu.

'Fargo' Season 5 cast

The latest installment stars Juno Temple as Dot Lyon, Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman, Joe Keery as Tillman's son Gator, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother, Lorraine Lyon.

David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, Sienna King and Dave Foley fill out the rest of the cast.

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in "Fargo."

'Fargo' Season 5 trailer

FX released the official trailer for the fifth installment of "Fargo" on Oct. 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fargo' Season 5: Cast, episode schedule, trailer for new season